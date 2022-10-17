Read full article on original website
Stefanos Tsitsipas survives epic tiebreak to oust Maxime Cressy in Stockholm
Former Stockholm champion Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a very close match against Maxime Cressy beating the American in two tiebreaks. It was a proper indoor match between two very good servers who did not waver in their efforts to win the match. It lasted over two hours and we saw two tiebreaks with the second one being markedly better. The first set was played well by both but Tsitispas had some early issues that Cressy was able to exploit.
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round
Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round
Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
Draper beats Brooksby, gets top seed Hurkacz in Antwerp next
Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday. Draper, ranked No 48, will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz next in the second round. Back at it 💪@jackdraper0 plays two flawless...
Rouen Open: Zanevska moves into second round, defeating Errani
Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by edging out Italian Sara Errani 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5 at Kindarena on Tuesday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will play wildcard Elsa Jacquemot next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD...
Rune sets up quarter-final against Norrie in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Chilean Cristian Garin 7-6 (2), 6-1 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday. Rune, ranked No 27, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Briton has won all three of their previous...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Cachin advances to last 16, defeating seeded Mannarino
Argentinian Pedro Cachin edged out Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to move into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Tuesday. Cachin, ranked No 57, will face Japanese Taro Daniel next.
Guadalajara Open: Zhu reaches second round, defeating Cornet
Chinese Lin Zhu edged out Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. Zhu, ranked No 69, will face No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round
French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
Swiss qualifier Bellier wins to set up Shapovalov meeting in Stockholm
Switzerland’s Antoine Bellier reached the second round of the Stockholm Open by beating fellow qualifier Alexander Shevchenko, from Russia, 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday afternoon. The win for Bellier, ranked No 192, set up a showdown against fourth seed Denis Shapovalov next. Bellier had come through...
Guadalajara Open: Rybakina last qualified for the second round, defeating Pliskova
Kazakh Elena Rybakina moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Rybakina, ranked No 24, will play No 3 seed Jessica Pegula next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
Guadalajara Open: Kalinskaya into second round, defating Krejcikova
Russian Anna Kalinskaya won against Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the No 9 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Kalinskaya, ranked No 73, will face Belgian Elise Mertens next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro...
Guadalajara Open: Keys into second round, Tomljanovic next
American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Pole Magda Linette 6-3, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Keys, ranked No 15, will play Australian Ajla Tomljanovic next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro...
WTA Guadalajara: Osorio upsets 15th seed Alexandrova to reach second round
Colombian Camila Osorio reached the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (8) at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday night. Osorio, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Marie Bouzkova and Tereza Martincova next.
Stockholm Open: Lehecka upsets sixth seed Dimitrov, plays Ruusuvuori next
Czech Jiri Lehecka advanced to the second round of the Stockholm Open by edging out Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5) at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday. Lehecka led 4-1 in the deciding set before Dimitrov fought back to take the set into a tiebreaker....
WTA Guadalajara: Qualifier Cocciaretto sets up Gauff clash in second round
Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, will face No 5 seed Coco Gauff next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
European Open: Nishioka through to quarter-finals
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, won against Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Nishioka, ranked No 39, will play the winner of the match between Russian Karen Khachanov, the...
Stockholm Open: Paul moves into second round, Leo Borg wins the first set !
American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, won against Swede wildcard Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday evening. Tommy Moves On! 💪. Defending champion @TommyPaul1 comes from a set down to defeat Borg 5-7 6-4 6-1...
Rouen Open: Paquet through to second round, defeating Parry
Chloe Paquet won against second seed Diane Parry 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Tuesday evening. Paquet, ranked No 115, will face the winner of the match between Anna Blinkova and Kamilla Rakhimova next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results...
