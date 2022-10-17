Former Stockholm champion Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a very close match against Maxime Cressy beating the American in two tiebreaks. It was a proper indoor match between two very good servers who did not waver in their efforts to win the match. It lasted over two hours and we saw two tiebreaks with the second one being markedly better. The first set was played well by both but Tsitispas had some early issues that Cressy was able to exploit.

