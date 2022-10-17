Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday.

His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed.

In a report by Post-Gazette Sports this morning , Gerry Dulac noted that a "confrontation" between Trubisky and Steelers' wide receiver Diontae Johnson at halftime during Week 4's loss to the Jets may have been another catalyst for the move.

"Mitch Trubisky was benched against the Jets following a locker room confrontation at halftime with receiver Diontae Johnson, multiple sources have told the Post-Gazette," the Pittsburgh news source tweeted Monday.

In the report, Dulac said that Johnson "began yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more" during halftime and claimed that a heated exchange took place between the quarterback and receiver. It was then decided that Kenny Pickett, not Trubisky, would start the second half.

Pickett, who started Pittsburgh's last two games against Buffalo and Tampa Bay, left the game against the Bucs with a concussion. The injury opened the door for Trubisky, who completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in the win, to re-enter the starting quarterback conversation in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will have a tough decision to make this week on who will start against Miami on Sunday Night Football, if Pickett clears concussion protocol.