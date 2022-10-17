Read full article on original website
Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round
Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
Stockholm Open: Wolf moves into second round
American J.J. Wolf won against Slovak Alex Molcan 7-5, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Wolf, ranked No 56, will face Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen,...
Stockholm Open: De Minaur snuffs out Wolf to reach quarters, plays Shapovalov next
Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, next. Too Good! 👏@alexdeminaur advances into...
Stockholm Open: Home favourite Ymer books spot in quarters; Tsitsipas next
Swede Mikael Ymer beat American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the last eight of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday evening. Ymer, ranked No 79, will play Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Home Town Hero! 🇸🇪@MikaelYmer reaches the quarter-finals...
Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round
French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
European Open: Lestienne makes second round, Evans next
Frenchman Constant Lestienne won against Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday. Lestienne, ranked No 69, will play No 5 seed Daniel Evans next. Antwerp ATP 250, other first-round results (Lotto Arena,...
Guadalajara Open: Ostapenko books spot in second round
Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, defeated American qualifier Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Ostapenko, ranked No 23, will play the winner of the match between Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard and American...
Fourth seed Shapovalov eases into quarter-finals in Stockholm
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Swiss qualifier Antoine Bellier 6-4, 7-5 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Shapovalov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5...
Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round
Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
Rouen Open: Tomova reaches second round, to meet Konjuh next
Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 10 seed, won against Swiss Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Tuesday. Tomova, ranked No 94, will face Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000,...
Rune sets up quarter-final against Norrie in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Chilean Cristian Garin 7-6 (2), 6-1 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday. Rune, ranked No 27, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Briton has won all three of their previous...
Rouen Open: Paquet through to second round, defeating Parry
Chloe Paquet won against second seed Diane Parry 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Tuesday evening. Paquet, ranked No 115, will face the winner of the match between Anna Blinkova and Kamilla Rakhimova next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results...
French wildcard Mladenovic makes second round in Rouen
French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-3 at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean and Slovak Anna Karolina...
Still wanting to play for a few more years, Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019 in Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard has seen the highs of professional tennis – a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014, the same yar she reached the semis at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and a top 5 ranking. She has also seen the lows – dropping out of the top 1000 and missing more than a year due to a shoulder surgery.
Guadalajara Open: Vekic reaches second round, Kudermetova next
Croat wildcard Donna Vekic won against Brazilian lucky loser Laura Pigossi 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Vekic, ranked No 47, will play No 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
Korda edges Khachanov to take place in Antwerp quarter-finals
American Sebastian Korda moved into the quarter-finals of the European Open by winning against Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 4 seed, 7-5, 7-6 (9) at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday. Korda, ranked No 36, saved four set points in the second set and will now play Japanese Yoshihito...
Second seed Berrettini gains revenge over Carballes Baena in Naples
Italian Matteo Berrettini, the second seed, won against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday. Berrettini, ranked No 16, will play Japanese Taro Daniel next. The Italian had lost to Carballes Baena only last week in Florence. Revenge is...
