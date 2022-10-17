Read full article on original website
Former Jets wide receiver Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals after eventful Sunday
Former Jets wide receiver Robbie Anderson was traded by the Carolina Panthers to the Arizona Cardinals Monday for undisclosed draft compensation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Panthers are getting a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick in return. Anderson, who spent the first four years of his...
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now
Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
Report: Phoenix Suns don't sign Cam Johnson to rookie extension, will be restricted free agent
No rookie extension for Cam Johnson. ESPN reported Johnson didn't receive a rookie extension from the Phoenix Suns as the two sides had until 3 p.m. Monday to agree on a deal. Johnson will now be a restricted free agent going into free agency next summer. He's in the final year of a four-year deal.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury could cede play-calling duties
When speaking to the media on Monday, Kingsbury was asked about the possibility of him ceding play-calling duties on offense. “I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win,” he responded. “We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I’m all for it.”
Suns’ Devin Booker pulls up to season opener in ’58 Chevy
Suns star Devin Booker caught attention for pulling up to Phoenix’s season opener at Footprint Center Wednesday in a pink 1958 Chevy convertible. “[1958], man, that’s the year,” Booker said to a cameraman while walking up. Booker has quite the car collection, with classics such as the...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Acknowledges Outside Pressure From Fans, Media
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury went on radio and spoke on feeling the outside pressure from fans and media to produce wins.
Yakima’s Cooper Kupp Honors World War Two Veteran Love Goes Viral
Yakima's own Cooper Kupp is having another stellar season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is also continuing to make a big impact off the field as well. Los Angeles Rams Star Receiver, Cooper Kupp Honors WWII Veteran. Cooper Kupp is a graduate and football standout at...
Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph met with reporters on Tuesday and spoke on Kliff Kingsbury's job status.
Robbie Anderson learned to ‘grind at a new level’ from Cardinals’ Jefferson
TEMPE — It’s been a season of change for new Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The former Carolina Panther has seen different quarterbacks, is playing for a new team with a new scheme and even changed his first name over the last handful of months. A lot...
Kliff Kingsbury Willing to Give Up Offensive Play Calling
The Arizona Cardinals offense has disappointed so far this season. A 2-4 record is unacceptable for a team that just extended their franchise quarterback and highly proclaimed head coach. But this record still does not describe how bad Arizona’s offense has performed through six weeks. Not many expected the...
Next Woman Up: Kristi Johnson, Director of Security for the Arizona Cardinals
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
