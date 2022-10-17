ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury Willing to Give Up Offensive Play Calling

The Arizona Cardinals offense has disappointed so far this season. A 2-4 record is unacceptable for a team that just extended their franchise quarterback and highly proclaimed head coach. But this record still does not describe how bad Arizona’s offense has performed through six weeks. Not many expected the...
NFL

Next Woman Up: Kristi Johnson, Director of Security for the Arizona Cardinals

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
ARIZONA STATE

