Cape Coral, FL

Stranded boats becoming road side attractions following Hurricane Ian

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Boats are scattered like parts of a game board in Cape Coral. The surge from Ian sent millions of dollars down the drain.

One boat’s sat in the median on Lucerne Parkway since the storm passed, and neighbors are ready to see it go. However, FWC reports it is up to each individual owner to get their boat removed within 45 days of the storm leaving the state.

“It’s still there. We don’t know who it belongs to,” John Riccio said about the boat on Lucerne.

He said he would be able to afford a hotel room if he had a nickel for every person that stopped to take a picture with the now landmark.

“I’ve had people stop and ask me if it’s mine. Can they have it? I said it’s not mine, but you can have it,” Riccio laughed.

Down the road, David Arenz had both his boats washed ashore. Fortunately, his are within close proximity to his house, so he didn’t need to travel far to find them.

“I’ve had this boat for two years, yeah, I know. It’s my pride and joy, so I spent a lot of time researching and looking for the right boat to go offshore fishing and had it all tricked out the way I wanted it and in an instant, it’s gone,” Arenz said in reference to his blue Mako sitting upright. His other boat is upside down outside his neighbor’s yard.

Arenz and his wife watched as Ian’s winds roared and lifted his boats from their docks. When it got on land, they were worried it would hit their house.

“I don’t remember a lot after that because I was so upset I just shut down,” Arenz said.

Because of the continuous saltwater spray for hours on end, Arenz said both of his boats are goners, and it’s up to him to get them removed.

“FEMA can’t take these boats because they have fuel in them. So they’re not going to take it,” he said. Instead, he’s working with insurance and a salvage company to remove them.

FWC teams have assessed more than 600 boats like Arenzs’ across the state.

“The public can report vessels displaced or damaged by Hurricane Ian to the Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Callers should be prepared to provide the vessel’s registration number, current location, and detailed description.”

Until a boat is removed, Arenz said the owners are liable for anything.

“Somebody gets on it, they fall, they injure themselves, the boat blows up, anything could happen, a car hits it, and you’re liable,” he said.

