Republican and Democrat seeking Vermont’s at-large U.S. House seat face a broad range of issues during debate

Read full article on original website
Lori morse
2d ago
what about the middle class who is just above lower class who gets NOTHING. n work our butts off n don't collect anything. we need help also.
Reply(1)
5
Roy Batty
2d ago
balint is a one issue , beholden to one group- LGBTQ , candidate . Progressive Democrats have destroyed every city and state they "represent" , not one made better . A vote for balint is a vote for more crime, higher taxes , declining standards, politicized educational system, more economic misery. With her leftist views and she formerly bring a teacher, it's understandable that the educational system is so broken
Reply
2
Related
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald Hospitalized After Stroke
Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald (D-Orange) suffered a mild stroke on Sunday and is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a statement from his family. The medical setback comes as the 79-year-old veteran legislator is running for reelection. He faces a stiff challenge from Republican candidate...
WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will pick up between '20 and 70 seats' in the House
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich predicts that the "red wave" in November will surpass even optimists' expectations, with Republicans winning 20-70 seats in the House and three to seven seats in the Senate. Gingrich justified his bold prediction by pointing to the rising cost of living, saying that...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Police investigate ‘concerning’ letter sent to January 6 committee chairman
US Capitol Police are investigating the source of a letter with “concerning” language that was sent to the building where January 6 committee chairman and congressman Bennie Thompson has an office.On Tuesday, Capitol Police said the letter was sent to the Rayburn House Office Building, where the chairman of the January 6 committee has an office, and that staffers reported receiving “a letter with concerning language”. While the letter did not have anything dangerous inside of it, police said they were investigating where the letter with “concerning” language came from, and why it was sent to the building on...
Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Fetterman accidentally raises stakes for lone Senate debate with Oz
John Fetterman’s struggle to navigate an interview with NBC News this week has raised the stakes for his lone Senate debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz later this month. It has also put his campaign at something of a crossroads. The Democratic Senate nominee in Pennsylvania has spent months...
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats expect to lose House, Senate is 'race to watch'
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained Tuesday that many Democrats, with the notable exception of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), expect to lose the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. Further, she says the Senate is the "race to watch" in several states with close matchups.
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to preview a Republican Congress and address a shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s home.
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired...
House majority leader: Trump will be treated like any regular citizen with subpoena
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) says the subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee for former President Donald Trump to testify will be treated just as any other subpoena.
Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race
Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
Utah candidates spar over Trump in a close and unusual Senate race
Evan McMullin, an independent who has pledged not to caucus with either party if he wins, and Sen. Mike Lee, the Republican incumbent, clashed over autonomy and partisanship in their debate.
How Utah's Evan McMullin could become a key U.S. Senate power broker
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - If U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin succeeds in unseating Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, he could occupy a uniquely powerful role as an independent ready to work with either party in the narrowly divided chamber.
Washington Examiner
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage
Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
Comments / 13