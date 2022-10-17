ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Republican and Democrat seeking Vermont’s at-large U.S. House seat face a broad range of issues during debate

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

Lori morse
2d ago

what about the middle class who is just above lower class who gets NOTHING. n work our butts off n don't collect anything. we need help also.

Reply(1)
5
Roy Batty
2d ago

balint is a one issue , beholden to one group- LGBTQ , candidate . Progressive Democrats have destroyed every city and state they "represent" , not one made better . A vote for balint is a vote for more crime, higher taxes , declining standards, politicized educational system, more economic misery. With her leftist views and she formerly bring a teacher, it's understandable that the educational system is so broken

Reply
2
Related
sevendaysvt

Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald Hospitalized After Stroke

Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald (D-Orange) suffered a mild stroke on Sunday and is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a statement from his family. The medical setback comes as the 79-year-old veteran legislator is running for reelection. He faces a stiff challenge from Republican candidate...
VERMONT STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Police investigate ‘concerning’ letter sent to January 6 committee chairman

US Capitol Police are investigating the source of a letter with “concerning” language that was sent to the building where January 6 committee chairman and congressman Bennie Thompson has an office.On Tuesday, Capitol Police said the letter was sent to the Rayburn House Office Building, where the chairman of the January 6 committee has an office, and that staffers reported receiving “a letter with concerning language”. While the letter did not have anything dangerous inside of it, police said they were investigating where the letter with “concerning” language came from, and why it was sent to the building on...
TheDailyBeast

Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
VERMONT STATE
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
102.5 The Bone

Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race

Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage

Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy