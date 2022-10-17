ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Announce Official Decision On Wide Receiver Keenan Allen For Tonight's Game

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

Keenan Allen

Justin Herbert and the Chargers of Los Angeles play a pivotal AFC West battle vs. the Denver Broncos this Monday night.

Unfortunately, Herbert and the Chargers won't be at full strength.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fifth straight game tonight.

Allen, 30, is dealing with a hamstring injury. He's nearing a return, but isn't 100 percent quite yet.

"As expected, WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is also INACTIVE. He will miss his fifth straight game," said Daniel Popper.

Keenan Allen isn't the only inactive player for the Chargers tonight. He's joined by Easton Stick, JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, Corey Linsley, Richard Rodgers and Christian Covington.

The Chargers offense simply isn't the same without Keenan Allen on the field.

Herbert and Co. will try and overcome Allen's absence tonight vs. the Broncos.

