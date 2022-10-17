Read full article on original website
Final Trades: MKTX, HAL, PFE & BA
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
Chartmaster: Big move in vaccine names
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next in the health care sector. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
Jefferies' Brent Thill breaks down Snap's quarter
Jefferies' Brent Thill breaks down Snap's quarter and looks ahead to other social media earnings. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Options Action: SLB options
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw digs in on Schlumberger options. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Microsoft, Simon Property, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Shannon Saccocia of SVB Private Bank, and Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as bond yields surged. It was a reminder to investors that, even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season under way, the Federal Reserve is calling most of the shots these days. The central bank is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate in sizable increments as long as prices keep rising at the hot pace we've seen for much of the year. Could we see a peak in yields soon? DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond king," tweeted that he thinks it could happen between now and the end of the year. Read live market updates here.
The Final Call: MSFT & UUP
The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Strategas CEO Jason Trennert
Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, a Baird company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down how investors can position their portfolios amid high market volatility. Trennert explains why he would not be surprised if 10-year Treasury yields move higher and react to the latest batch of corporate earnings.
Philadelphia Fed's Harker: Fed funds will be well above 4 percent by year end
CNBC's Steve Liesman joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker's statement on Fed funds rate being well above 4 percent by year end. Cerity's Jim Lebenthal reacts.
Jim Cramer says to buy shares of Danaher on the dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. "You're now getting a chance to buy...
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022: Cramer shares lesson in not trying to time the market
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they have strong convictions in Trust portfolio holdings that are being hit hard. Jim says while some of those names may be down, he's confident they won't be forever, and encourages investors to stay the course in stocks they believe in. Jim and Jeff also discuss a stock they may be looking to buy more of in the near future.
Cramer’s week ahead: Earnings season heats up and companies could 'keep flying' barring a severe slowdown
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up. "Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," he said.
FedEx is reassuring holiday shippers and retailers it can deliver for peak season even after major cost cuts
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
Jim Cramer reacts to earnings from American Airlines, AT&T
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss American Airlines' third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates amid solid travel demand. Cramer also discusses shares of AT&T, which climbed higher on the company's earnings release.
