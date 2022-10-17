Read full article on original website
Related
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
BET
Exclusive: La La Anthony Discusses New Starz Series, Working With Issa Rae On A Horror Movie And Upcoming Kenya Barris Film Debut
If it’s one thing we know about La La Anthony, it’s that she’s about her business and loves to get involved with all types of special projects. And in 2022, that’s no different. The actor and TV personality is currently lending her talents to a docu-series,...
msn.com
The one-hit wonders every '60s kid remembers
Slide 1 of 26: Stacker dug into the rich history of one-hit wonders (bands that had only one song reach #1 on the charts) and chose 25 you might know. For the artists who wrote and performed these catchy one-hit wonders, brimming with danceable beats, merry melodies, and memorable lyrics, perhaps it was simply a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Maybe you grew up with them or listened to them with your parents or grandparents. After listening to them played throughout the decades on the radio and now on audio streaming services, many still wonder exactly why these artists never scored any other chart-topping hits in their careers. These artists and the stories behind their hits are anything but ho-hum. There is the story of the singing nun who not only had a one-hit wonder but had a film made about her life, which was tragically cut short. Another artist wrote his hit while working at a cotton gin in California. Some were instrumental, some featured nonsensical phrases that weren't made up of real words, and the list includes one of the most negative songs ever recorded. All of them were pure music gold. These artists may have only had one-hit wonders, but they were often rerecorded by other artists, found their way into movies, and inspired television shows. Keep reading to see if any of your favorites made the list. You may also like: Most famous musician born the same year as you.
Elite Daily
Here's The Tea On How Michael & Danielle Knew Each Other Pre-Paradise
Just when it seemed like Michael Allio was on his way out on the Oct. 18 episode, a Bachelor In Paradise miracle occurred. There was no one left to give Michael a rose at the end of the pre-ceremony cocktail party, and he was prepared to say his goodbyes... until Danielle Maltby suddenly appeared on the beach. Michael was excited to see Danielle, and not just because she was his last chance at a rose that night. It turns out, Michael and Danielle actually knew each other even before BIP Season 8, and he was happy to see a friendly, familiar face.
What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie
While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
Collider
Will Patton Joins Kevin Costner's Western Epic 'Horizon'
The large cast for Kevin Costner's upcoming epic western film continues to grow, as Deadline reports that Will Patton has joined the cast for Horizon. The actor's appearance in the movie will mark the fourth overall collaboration between him and Costner after No Way Out, The Postman, which Costner directed, and the hit television series Yellowstone.
‘Alaska Daily’ Marks Hilary Swank’s Return to Network TV Role After More Than 20 Years
Here's a look at Hilary Swank's acting career in Hollywood and information on her brand-new show 'Alaska Daily' premiering on ABC.
The real-life family whose unsettling story inspired 'The Watcher' say they have 'no plans' to watch the new Netflix series
In comments to several outlets, the Broaddus family said they had no interest in viewing the show, and that watching the trailer was stressful enough.
wegotthiscovered.com
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Alum Ron Perlman Starring in Mob Thriller
Actor Ron Perlman has joined a promising new production that will bring him back into the crime drama genre. According to a report by Deadline, Perlman has joined the cast of Thug, a mob movie starring Liam Neeson. Fans of Sons of Anarchy will be excited to see Perlman playing a character on the wrong side of the law once again.
Joel McHale to Return to Network Comedy Roots in Fox's Animal Control
Joel McHale has a Fox comedy in the works. The Community star will return to his network comedy roots in Animal Control, a straight-to-series workplace comedy that follows a group of local Animal Control employees. McHale will play Frank, an eccentric former cop who was fired from the force for trying to expose corruption in his department. Now a cynical Animal Control officer with a knack for communicating with the critters, Frank's doing his best to understand the human part of the job.
Mike Schank: A Unique Music and "American Movie" Star Has Died
He was not your average music artist or actor. In fact, he was not your average anything. He was not considered glamorous, or could not be described in any typical or traditional Hollywood manner. He was unique, to say the least, and was beloved by his own band of countless fans.
Elite Daily
Where Was The Watcher Filmed? The Real-Life Location Is Nearby
Netflix has delivered again with The Watcher, a psychological thriller about a family that moves into their dream home, only to be terrorized by letters from a stalker known as the Watcher. The creepiest part about the seven-episode series is that it’s based on a true story. While it’s a fun watch for the Halloween season, you would never want to deal with the Watcher yourself. You may, however, want to visit where the story takes place, and you may be wondering, where was The Watcher filmed, especially considering it’s based on real-life events.
Elite Daily
Naomi Watts Explained The Watcher's Ambiguous Ending (Sort Of)
Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from The Watcher’s finale. If you were hoping to finally find out who the Watcher is in the Netflix miniseries’ climactic finale, you were probably left with a lot of disappointment. Like the real-life case its based on, The Watcher left things open-ended, never actually solving its central mystery. Although the final scene didn’t include a big reveal, series star Naomi Watts shared that it did communicate the show’s core message. After the controversial finale split fans, Naomi Watts’ quotes about how The Watcher ended could help provide a bit of insight.
Elite Daily
Meghan Markle's Experience On Deal Or No Deal Sounds Pretty Awful
Since launching her Archetypes podcast on Spotify in August, Meghan Markle has shared gripping testimonies about her personal life. The series has been an insightful one, especially when she hones in on dealing with harmful stereotypes typically placed on women. In the podcast’s Oct. 18 episode, Markle sat down with guest Paris Hilton to discuss the bimbo stereotype, and how she resonated with that label during her time on Deal or No Deal.
Collider
Jon Hamm's 'Grimsburg' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Upcoming Fox animated comedy Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season. The series, which will star Jon Hamm, has yet to premiere. Variety reports that the announcement was made by Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the yet-to-be-aired series. "Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand," Says Thorn. Grimsburg joins another upcoming Fox animated series destined for Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, the Dan Harmon-produced Greek mythology comedy Krapopolis, in being renewed in advance of its premiere.
Elite Daily
Um, Kate From BIP Once Went On A Date With Harry Styles
With the start of Bachelor In Paradise’s first-ever Split Week came a whole new group of women ready to steal the hearts of the men on the beach. Kate Gallivan was one of those women, and she made a big splash with at least one contestant. But this stint on Paradise isn’t her first flirtation with fame — nor was her time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.
tvinsider.com
‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Confirms HBO Series Will End With Season 4
NoHo Hank is breaking all of our hearts. During a chat with the Hollywood At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays the lovable mobster on Barry, addressed rumors that Season 4 will be the HBO dramedy’s final season. If you listen to a clip below,...
