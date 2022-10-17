ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football players join YMCA for charity event

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - More than 80 Notre Dame football players were at the O'Brien Center in South Bend on Monday with the YMCA, signing autographs and hanging out with families. Monday's event was part of the Notre Dame Fund program, which partners Irish athletes with local charities. Irish...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Local schools compete in football and donations

NILES, Mich. -- Niles Community Schools will be facing Dowagiac Schools on Friday, October 21. While they'll be facing each other on the football field, the two schools will also go head-to-head to see who will collect the most pairs of socks as part of the annual Socktober donation drive.
NILES, MI
Mishawaka's fall leaf pickup program starts October 24

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department will start its annual fall leaf pickup program on October 24. Residents can start raking their leaves to curbs starting Saturday. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before trash pickup day. Residents with a Monday trash pickup day will have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
School City of Mishawaka gets $10,000 to shrink digital divide

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka received a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation and enFocus to help families access at-home internet services. The grant was given to enFocus, a South Bend-based nonprofit, who in turn is dedicating the money to its Fellow team that is building a database to connect Mishawaka students and families to the internet.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Trunk or treat event at Studebaker National Museum October 26

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Studebaker National Museum will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on October 26. During the event, kids can collect candy but participate in a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt. Children are asked to dress up and be with an adult during...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Mishawaka-Penn-Harris library hosts 'All Hallows Read' Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library will host the All Hallows Read event on Tuesday to encourage readers to give spooky books a chance this fall. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library's Mishawaka location, found at 209 Lincolnway East. During...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
MISHAWAKA, IN
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Beacon breaks ground on new 10-story addition to Memorial Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Leaders from Beacon Health System broke ground on a new 10-story tower at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Tuesday. The $232 million project will add 300,000 square feet and increase adult acute care beds from 249 to 302, Beacon said. The new tower includes additional...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Active shooter hoax triggers real fear among parents

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- A call came in Tuesday to the South Bend Police, claiming an active shooter was at Success Academy off Ardmore Trail. Luckily, police quickly learned the call was fake. But although this threat turned out to be a hoax, the fear the students, staff and parents felt...
SOUTH BEND, IN

