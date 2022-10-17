Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football players join YMCA for charity event
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - More than 80 Notre Dame football players were at the O'Brien Center in South Bend on Monday with the YMCA, signing autographs and hanging out with families. Monday's event was part of the Notre Dame Fund program, which partners Irish athletes with local charities. Irish...
Local schools compete in football and donations
NILES, Mich. -- Niles Community Schools will be facing Dowagiac Schools on Friday, October 21. While they'll be facing each other on the football field, the two schools will also go head-to-head to see who will collect the most pairs of socks as part of the annual Socktober donation drive.
Indiana Dinosaur Museum project may receive $2.7 million from the city of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The northwest side of South Bend will soon be home to one of the largest tourist attractions in the city complete with dinosaur bones, a chocolate factory, and year-round entertainment!. “I’m building a tourist attraction on the west side of town, and I think it’s going...
Mishawaka's fall leaf pickup program starts October 24
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department will start its annual fall leaf pickup program on October 24. Residents can start raking their leaves to curbs starting Saturday. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before trash pickup day. Residents with a Monday trash pickup day will have...
Corewell Health South hosts event focused on impacts of housing on health October 27
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Corewell Health South, formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland, will host a speaker series event focused on the connection between housing and health on October 27 at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center. The free event, "Health, Housing and Healing" will be held online and in person from...
School City of Mishawaka gets $10,000 to shrink digital divide
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka received a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation and enFocus to help families access at-home internet services. The grant was given to enFocus, a South Bend-based nonprofit, who in turn is dedicating the money to its Fellow team that is building a database to connect Mishawaka students and families to the internet.
Looking to fill digital divide, City of South Bend releases Digital Equity Roadmap
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Roughly 25 percent of south bend residents do not have access to at-home internet, and about 15 to 20 percent do not own a computing device. The City of South Bend is looking to fill those gaps and released its Digital Equity Roadmap. “As soon as you’re...
St. Joe businesses preparing for the colder months — as temps drop and high winds pick up
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – The seasons are changing in Southwest Michigan. According to the National Weather Service, on Monday, Berrien County saw temps in the low 40s — and wind speeds reaching as high as 45 miles an hour, leading to a wind and lakeshore flooding advisory. The...
28-year-old reported missing from South Bend found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Silver Alert for 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand has been cancelled, according to Indiana State Police. Thurmand was located and is safe.
Trunk or treat event at Studebaker National Museum October 26
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Studebaker National Museum will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on October 26. During the event, kids can collect candy but participate in a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt. Children are asked to dress up and be with an adult during...
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
Mishawaka-Penn-Harris library hosts 'All Hallows Read' Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library will host the All Hallows Read event on Tuesday to encourage readers to give spooky books a chance this fall. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library's Mishawaka location, found at 209 Lincolnway East. During...
Police identify juvenile as person who made false active shooter call at Success Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police have identified a juvenile in connection with an active shooter call at the Success Academy on Tuesday afternoon that was found to be false. At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the school on Ardmore Trail for a report of an active shooter...
Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
YMCA of Greater Michigan hosting drive through Trunk or Treat at Camp Eberhart
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- The YMCA of Greater Michigan is hosting a drive through Trunk or Treat event at Camp Eberhart on October 29. The third annual event will be from 1 - 3 p.m. at the camp, 10481 Camp Eberhart Road. The event is free. As cars drive past...
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
Beacon breaks ground on new 10-story addition to Memorial Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Leaders from Beacon Health System broke ground on a new 10-story tower at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Tuesday. The $232 million project will add 300,000 square feet and increase adult acute care beds from 249 to 302, Beacon said. The new tower includes additional...
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
Active shooter hoax triggers real fear among parents
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- A call came in Tuesday to the South Bend Police, claiming an active shooter was at Success Academy off Ardmore Trail. Luckily, police quickly learned the call was fake. But although this threat turned out to be a hoax, the fear the students, staff and parents felt...
