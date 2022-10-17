Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Broadhurst scores his 3rd hat trick as Polar Bears overwhelm Berkeley Springs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The stats continue to be impressive for the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team. With their 11-0 victory over Berkeley Springs in the Class AA/A Region I Section 2 semifinals on Wednesday at East-West Stadium, the Polar Bears have now shut out an opponent in 16 of their 20 games this season.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
WVNews
Notre Dame splits; broadcast info released for next 2 WVU football games; women's basketball tickets on sale; Rice honored by MEC
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame split a volleyball tri-match at Clay-Battelle, losing to the hosts, 25-20, 25-20, and beating Cameron, 25-15, 25-8. Versus the Cee Bees, Zyla Lanham had 10 kills, four assists, four digs and three aces, while Austyn Paugh finished with four kills, 14 assists and seven digs.
WVNews
FSHS 5 BSHS 17.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The stats continue to be impressive for the Fairmont Senior boys…
WVNews
Frankfort defenders smother an Elkins ball carrier in the 2021 contest.
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) – Keyser travels to Moorefield. Frankfort hosts Elkins. That…
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd homecoming parade rolls through Clarksburg
Robert C. Byrd High School's 2022 homecoming parade rolled through downtown Clarksburg Wednesday evening. The parade included student groups and sports teams from RCB, Washington Irving Middle School and even members of the little eagles football teams and cheer squads.
WVNews
Bridgeport, West Virginia, High School homecoming parade draws a crowd
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds of brave souls turned out Wednesday evening for the annual Bridgeport High School Homecoming parade. Enduring some of the coldest temperatures so far this fall and gusty winds to boot, the crowd watched as the nearly 50 units marched or drove by, dispensing candy and treats to the younger spectators.
WVNews
Darwin Welch
KINGWOOD — Darwin Ray Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Terra Alta on Jan. 22, 1927, a son of the late Clyde Bishop Welch and Myrtle Alice (Lemon) Welch.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Harrison County's leading the way
On Tuesday, the celebration to mark the planned start of construction of the new Menards at Charles Pointe served as a reminder of just how much that region of the county has changed in the past 20 years. What was once just farm and pastureland now is a thriving part...
WVNews
100-year-old male from Harrison County, West Virginia, among latest COVID dead
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The state reported eight more COVID deaths Thursday, including a 100-year-old male from Harrison County and a 45-year-old male from Lewis County. Other deaths reported: Female, 89, Kanawha; male, 71, Mercer; female, 79, Logan; male, 76, Berkeley; female, 66, Kanawha; female, 90, Berkeley.
WVNews
2 Western Pennsylvania men get prison in Harrison County, West Virginia, drug case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Western Pennsylvanians will serve at least 2 years of incarceration in West Virginia for bringing narcotics into Harrison County. Charles Que Sean Whatley, 28, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy in July to 2-10 years for possession with intent to deliver less than gram of fentanyl.
WVNews
Hogan announces funding for remainder of US 219 in Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE — Gov. Larry Hogan traveled to Grantsville on Monday to announce funding to complete the remaining eight-mile segment of US 219 between I-68 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which includes one mile in Maryland. As part of the presentation, Hogan announced that this portion of road would be dedicated...
WVNews
Four taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck on I-79 near Lost Creek
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Interstate 79 northbound was closed, and four patients with serious injuries were transported for medical care following a wreck Tuesday evening, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The one-vehicle rollover was reported to Harrison-Taylor E911 at 7:50 p.m., according to media...
Comments / 0