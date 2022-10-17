ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Broadhurst scores his 3rd hat trick as Polar Bears overwhelm Berkeley Springs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The stats continue to be impressive for the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team. With their 11-0 victory over Berkeley Springs in the Class AA/A Region I Section 2 semifinals on Wednesday at East-West Stadium, the Polar Bears have now shut out an opponent in 16 of their 20 games this season.
FAIRMONT, WV
FAIRMONT, WV
Robert C. Byrd homecoming parade rolls through Clarksburg

Robert C. Byrd High School's 2022 homecoming parade rolled through downtown Clarksburg Wednesday evening. The parade included student groups and sports teams from RCB, Washington Irving Middle School and even members of the little eagles football teams and cheer squads.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Bridgeport, West Virginia, High School homecoming parade draws a crowd

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds of brave souls turned out Wednesday evening for the annual Bridgeport High School Homecoming parade. Enduring some of the coldest temperatures so far this fall and gusty winds to boot, the crowd watched as the nearly 50 units marched or drove by, dispensing candy and treats to the younger spectators.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Darwin Welch

KINGWOOD — Darwin Ray Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Terra Alta on Jan. 22, 1927, a son of the late Clyde Bishop Welch and Myrtle Alice (Lemon) Welch.
KINGWOOD, WV
Harrison County's leading the way

On Tuesday, the celebration to mark the planned start of construction of the new Menards at Charles Pointe served as a reminder of just how much that region of the county has changed in the past 20 years. What was once just farm and pastureland now is a thriving part...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Hogan announces funding for remainder of US 219 in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — Gov. Larry Hogan traveled to Grantsville on Monday to announce funding to complete the remaining eight-mile segment of US 219 between I-68 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which includes one mile in Maryland. As part of the presentation, Hogan announced that this portion of road would be dedicated...
GRANTSVILLE, MD

