Monroe, LA

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

By Aysha Decuir
 2 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Louisiana Living: Wellness Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Yoga instructors Jamie Burgress and Natalie Bannister with the Wellness Center in West Monroe are in the studio with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Jamie and Natalie share details with Ashley and the viewers about an event that will benefit local animal shelters. If you are interested in hearing more […]
WEST MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
Office of Juvenile Justice completes first phase of adjudicated youth transfers; several youth transferred to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers as part of a comprehensive plan, both short and long-term, to address the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities. According to officials, transporters […]
MONROE, LA
WWL

Bridge City youth offenders transferred to Monroe not Angola

LOUISIANA, USA — Ten youth offenders that had been housed at the Bridge City Center for Youth have been relocated to a Youth Center in Monroe and not Angola as first reported, according to the State Office of Juvenile Justice and State Senator Pat Connick. The Office of Juvenile...
MONROE, LA
Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
Ruston Sports Complex presents “Monster Mash”

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Sports Complex invites the community and children to their annual Monster Mash, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. This event will feature trick- or treating and children are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Only children 12 and under are allowed to participate and are required to have a ticket. Tickets are […]
RUSTON, LA
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own

A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
BOIL ADVISORY: Chatham Water System rescinds its boil advisory for Jackson Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health rescinded the boil advisory on Chatham Water System’s Jackson Parish customers. CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Chatham Water System announced that its Jackson Parish customers are under a boil advisory. According to officials, […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
