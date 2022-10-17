Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Warmer air on its way in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Warmer air continues to push its way into Iowa. Highs today will be in the middle 60s and we should see a good amount of sunshine as well as a light breeze. Temperatures Thursday night not quite as cold as we've been the past few...
KCCI.com
Temperatures climb the rest of the week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We're past the worst of this week's cold snap! Heading into tonight, temperatures will stabilize above freezing as warmer air flows east from the Plains states. That sets us up for a day of 60s tomorrow, then 70s Friday. This...
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US
It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
One Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
A recent ranking put out by Architectural Digest claims to have a list of the most beautiful small towns in America. About 50 locations from all over The US made it onto this list. One small town in Iowa also found itself on this list. How They Got These Numbers.
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
KCRG.com
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa DOT Gearing Up For Winter Months
(Ames, IA) — With winter weather just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to prepare for the winter months. The DOT is encouraging people to start winterizing vehicles, make a car winter emergency kit, watch for road condition updates, and wear a seatbelt. The DOT is gearing up by stocking up on salt, preparing over a thousand full-time employees, and is in the process of hiring 633 more temporary positions.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 theme
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is 10 months away, but organizers announced the theme for next year's fair Monday morning. Next year's theme will be "Best Days Ever." This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest
Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists. Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the...
KCRG.com
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
Iowa Gas Prices On The Decline After Weeks Of Rising Costs
(Des Moines, IA) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to fluctuate after dropping seven-cents in the last week. According to Triple-A, regular unleaded is averaging three-64 a gallon. Prices in Iowa are about 16-cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 55-cents per gallon higher than a year ago. There was an increase in price at the pump over the last few weeks, but the cost is seeing a decline again.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa
Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
