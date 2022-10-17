ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Warmer air on its way in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Warmer air continues to push its way into Iowa. Highs today will be in the middle 60s and we should see a good amount of sunshine as well as a light breeze. Temperatures Thursday night not quite as cold as we've been the past few...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Temperatures climb the rest of the week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We're past the worst of this week's cold snap! Heading into tonight, temperatures will stabilize above freezing as warmer air flows east from the Plains states. That sets us up for a day of 60s tomorrow, then 70s Friday. This...
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US

It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Gearing Up For Winter Months

(Ames, IA) — With winter weather just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to prepare for the winter months. The DOT is encouraging people to start winterizing vehicles, make a car winter emergency kit, watch for road condition updates, and wear a seatbelt. The DOT is gearing up by stocking up on salt, preparing over a thousand full-time employees, and is in the process of hiring 633 more temporary positions.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair announces 2023 theme

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is 10 months away, but organizers announced the theme for next year's fair Monday morning. Next year's theme will be "Best Days Ever." This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland

In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Gas Prices On The Decline After Weeks Of Rising Costs

(Des Moines, IA) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to fluctuate after dropping seven-cents in the last week. According to Triple-A, regular unleaded is averaging three-64 a gallon. Prices in Iowa are about 16-cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 55-cents per gallon higher than a year ago. There was an increase in price at the pump over the last few weeks, but the cost is seeing a decline again.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa

Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy