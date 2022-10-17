In Ohio, October usually brings our first fall freeze. On October 11, USDA reported that 15% of Ohio’s corn grain had been harvested (week ending 10/09/2022, full report here). In the same report, 96% of corn was at the dented stage, and 71% was mature. With additional sub-freezing temperatures possible this week, the potential for yield losses due to frost damage exists for any standing crop that has not matured yet (i.e., not reached physiological maturity).

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO