Ohio Corn: Watch for Potential Frost Damage to Non-Mature Crops
In Ohio, October usually brings our first fall freeze. On October 11, USDA reported that 15% of Ohio’s corn grain had been harvested (week ending 10/09/2022, full report here). In the same report, 96% of corn was at the dented stage, and 71% was mature. With additional sub-freezing temperatures possible this week, the potential for yield losses due to frost damage exists for any standing crop that has not matured yet (i.e., not reached physiological maturity).
Ohio Wheat: Increase Your Seeding Rate For Late-Planted Fields
In general, the best time to plant wheat is the 10-day period starting the day after the fly-free safe date. When wheat is planted more than 10-days after the fly-free safe date, there is an increased chance of reduced fall growth and winterhardiness, but the same yield may be achieved as earlier planted wheat if freezing weather does not occur until late November or early December.
Mississippi: What to Know About the Ag Consultants’ Association – Podcast
Jeff North from the Mississippi Agricultural Consultants’ Association visits the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville to visit with Jason and Tom about the agricultural consulting industry in the state. Jeff relates the history of the association, how it’s organized, membership requirements, and how the industry has evolved over the years.
Kentucky: Soybean Cyst Nematode Management Starts with Fall Soil Sampling
The soybean cyst nematode (SCN) causes greater annual yield losses in Kentucky than any other pathogen of soybean. Preliminary results from an on-going SCN survey initiated in 2019 show that approximately 80% of Kentucky fields are infested with SCN (Figure 1). Risk of yield loss due to SCN can be...
Nebraska: Premature Frost Damage to Crops
Storm damage led to a high amount of replant crops in Nebraska this year. With freezing temperatures occurring on Oct. 8, 2022 and another frost anticipated this weekend, what can growers expect going forward?. Key Temperatures. Temperatures at 31°F for a few hours will kill leaves, while temperatures at 28°F...
