Nightly News: Kids Edition (October 20, 2022)
Temperatures across the country have been plummeting. We tell you where and when you should be bundling up! Maze Craze: We’ll tell you how corn mazes became a fall staple and what it takes to create them. NY Ranger Adam Fox chats with us and shares what it’s like to play in the NHL. Inspiring Kids: Meet two brothers who are raising funds for a camp that helps them cope with the loss of their father, plus their mission to help kids just like them!Oct. 20, 2022.
