Read full article on original website
Related
agfax.com
Mississippi: Pros and Cons of Fall Burndown – Podcast
Darrin, Trent, Jason, and Tom sit down in the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville to do a deep dive on residual herbicide applications in the fall. Fall burndown is a popular practice in the Delta in Mississippi, but it is not without its faults. Topics include fall vs. spring bed preparation, ryegrass competition, timing of fall residual herbicide applications, and herbicide products to choose for different crops.
agfax.com
Ohio Soybeans: Performance Trials – South Region Results Available
Results for the 2022 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for the South Region (Preble and Clinton County): here (PDF). We will continue to update this report as additional locations are harvested. The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic...
agfax.com
Kentucky: Soybean Cyst Nematode Management Starts with Fall Soil Sampling
The soybean cyst nematode (SCN) causes greater annual yield losses in Kentucky than any other pathogen of soybean. Preliminary results from an on-going SCN survey initiated in 2019 show that approximately 80% of Kentucky fields are infested with SCN (Figure 1). Risk of yield loss due to SCN can be...
agfax.com
Soil Nutrient Test Results Can Vary When Soil Is Very Dry, Study Shows
Very dry conditions, like those seen in most of Arkansas this fall, impact two aspects of soil sampling that make it hard to measure how much phosphorus and potassium are in a field. Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station research shows potassium and phosphorus levels varied based on soil sample integrity and...
agfax.com
Nebraska: Premature Frost Damage to Crops
Storm damage led to a high amount of replant crops in Nebraska this year. With freezing temperatures occurring on Oct. 8, 2022 and another frost anticipated this weekend, what can growers expect going forward?. Key Temperatures. Temperatures at 31°F for a few hours will kill leaves, while temperatures at 28°F...
Comments / 0