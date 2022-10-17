Darrin, Trent, Jason, and Tom sit down in the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville to do a deep dive on residual herbicide applications in the fall. Fall burndown is a popular practice in the Delta in Mississippi, but it is not without its faults. Topics include fall vs. spring bed preparation, ryegrass competition, timing of fall residual herbicide applications, and herbicide products to choose for different crops.

