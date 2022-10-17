ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed in Reading

An investigation is underway after a former NFL player was shot and killed outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania. On October 16, Muhlenberg Township Police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Reading Hospital after being shot outside of the Legend’s Bar & Grill on 2545 North 5th Street Highway in Reading.
READING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Double homicide in Pottstown takes neighbors by surprise

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. "It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

E_Bohm (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 4. HR_Harper (1), Schwarber (1). Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings. T_2:43. A_44,826 (40,209).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Robber flees Philly Xfinity store with large sum of cash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating the robbery of an Xfinity store in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood. It happened on the morning of Oct. 9 at the store on the 4500 block of City Avenue. Police say the suspect caught on surveillance video demanded money from employees. Several thousands of dollars were handed over before the thief ran off. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police advise pharmacies of recent robberies

READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies. The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at Penn Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to city police.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Cold Case Killer Sought By State Police

Vincente Lopez, now believed to be 79, is the top suspect in an unsolved Chester County murder from more than 40 years ago, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release. Investigators believe Lopez was riding through Marlborough Township in an orange Chevrolet Nova on July 31, 1987. The car, driven...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says

An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
ALLENTOWN, PA

