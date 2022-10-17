Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed in Reading
An investigation is underway after a former NFL player was shot and killed outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania. On October 16, Muhlenberg Township Police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Reading Hospital after being shot outside of the Legend’s Bar & Grill on 2545 North 5th Street Highway in Reading.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud
For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
Main Line Media News
Ex-correctional officer admits role in gun trafficking activities in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — A Bucks County woman who was once a Philadelphia correctional officer has admitted to illegally purchasing multiple firearms during a so-called “straw purchase” scheme in Montgomery County during which authorities alleged she then transferred the guns to others. Amanda L. Barr, 38, of the 2500...
WFMZ-TV Online
Double homicide in Pottstown takes neighbors by surprise
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. "It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean,...
WFMZ-TV Online
My restaurant's window was smashed in Philadelphia, where our leaders are failing their most basic duty
Companies are closing or not renewing leases based on safety concerns for their employees and the never-ending shoplifting problem in Philadelphia.
Robber flees Philly Xfinity store with large sum of cash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating the robbery of an Xfinity store in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood. It happened on the morning of Oct. 9 at the store on the 4500 block of City Avenue. Police say the suspect caught on surveillance video demanded money from employees. Several thousands of dollars were handed over before the thief ran off.
After string of unfounded tips, Chester County DA emphasizes false reports are a crime
Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan says every report is taken seriously and fully investigated, and they want people to speak up if they see something or are concerned. But she gave a warning about fake reports.
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police advise pharmacies of recent robberies
READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies. The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at Penn Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to city police.
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect fires into crowd on Philadelphia sidewalk, missing mom and infant
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for two men after a shooting on a crowded city sidewalk that miraculously left no one inured. The shooting happened back on Oct. 12 on the corner of 52nd and Arch streets. Surveillance video of the incidents shows two suspects approaching the corner where...
Oh rats! Philadelphia moves up a spot on the 'Rattiest Cities' list
Oh rats! It's gotten slightly worse for Philadelphia when it comes to the rat population.
Chesco Cold Case Killer Sought By State Police
Vincente Lopez, now believed to be 79, is the top suspect in an unsolved Chester County murder from more than 40 years ago, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release. Investigators believe Lopez was riding through Marlborough Township in an orange Chevrolet Nova on July 31, 1987. The car, driven...
17-year-old student charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville school
A 17-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville Area Senior High School after the school and others in the district were locked down or evacuated multiple times this month.
Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says
An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
Toddler fatally shot infant in Lancaster: Police
An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.
fox29.com
Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. Reports of gunshots were called into police on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The 34-year-old man was later found to be the victim...
