ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Florida

Orlando Sentinel. October 13, 2022. Editorial: A jury that acted without fear or favor. The crucial question at the Parkland killer’s sentencing trial wasn’t expressed in so many words on the elaborate verdict forms that took more than an hour to read in court Thursday. Rather, it was...
FLORIDA STATE
Titusville Herald

Harvey Wollman, last South Dakota Democratic governor, dies

HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. October 15, 2022. Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville, is well-seasoned as an athletic coach, having spent some 40 years on the gridiron. However, he’s still a wet-behind-the-ears neophyte as politics goes, with less than two years in the exclusive club that is the U.S. Senate. While many ascend to the upper chamber after careers in elected office, Tuberville’s lack of political experience leaves him to learn as he goes, as his remarks at an Oct. 8 event suggest, he hasn’t yet discerned the difference between a statesman and a political hack.
ALABAMA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Columbus Dispatch. October 12, 2022. Editorial: Our view: Schools’ decisions on guns keep kids safer. When the Mississippi State Board of Education voted in September to allow school districts to make their own gun policies, we were anxious to learn how our districts would respond. We live in a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Titusville Herald

Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
LOUISIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

Coalition seeks voting access for Marylanders awaiting trial

LARGO, Md. (AP) — Thousands of Maryland residents will not cast a ballot in this year’s election because they are behind bars. They have not had their voting rights taken from them. In fact, they have not been convicted of a crime. But because they are in jail...
MARYLAND STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. October 14, 2022. Editorial: ‘Glitch’ fix offers health care price relief. Affordable Care Act remedy means more Minnesotans will be eligible for the landmark law’s financial assistance. While inflation continues to batter family budgets, there’s a bright spot this fall for those who buy...
MINNESOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

Absolute Trust Counsel to Hold Free Virtual Trust Administration Event for California CFPs and CPAs

The Absolute Trust Academy trust administration 101 continuing education event will examine procedures and preparedness protocols to enhance practice efficiencies. WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading Bay Area estate planning firm Absolute Trust Counsel will host a free virtual event, The Absolute Trust Academy Trust Administration 101, on October 28, 2022, to equip CPAs and CFPs with a stronger knowledge of trust administration processes. The webinar is aimed at enhancing advisors’ client services and relationships. In addition, this event allows CPAs and CFPs to earn four hours of continuing education credits.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Titusville Herald

Lawmakers to sue over case files on child deaths in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative committee is going to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for access to full investigative files on child murders. The Government Oversight Committee took action Tuesday with an 8-1 vote after the agency failed to comply with a subpoena requesting the files.
MAINE STATE
Titusville Herald

Repairs could halt California rail service into December

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Metrolink and Amtrak train services could be suspended through December during repairs due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California, transit officials said. Service between Orange and San Diego counties was halted Sept. 30 after a recent storm surge...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Titusville Herald

Drought to continue for parts of Hawaii despite wet outlook

HONOLULU (AP) — Continuing La Nina weather is expected to bring above average rainfall for parts of Hawaii, but drought conditions could persist over some areas of the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's wet season outlook released Wednesday. La Nina, a cooling of Pacific Ocean...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy