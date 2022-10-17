Read full article on original website
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Jeff Hardy’s Pre-Trial Hearing Delayed – Possible Resolution
Jeff Hardy may not be facing trial after all as a possible resolution could be reached following his pre-trial hearing scheduled for today being delayed. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, his third DUI in under ten years. Hardy had been scheduled for a...
The Wrestling World Reacts To Hangman Page’s Injury, Page Chimes In
The wrestling world is reacting to the scary incident involving Hangman Page that occurred on Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Page suffered a concussion during his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynamite. AEW’s medical staff called the match off, which caused the company to improvise the final ten minutes of the show.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
Tony Khan Promises “Great News” Over Ring Of Honor Weekly Shows
Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan is confident that he will soon be sharing “great news” about the future of the 20-year old promotion. Khan purchased ROH earlier this year, and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite in March to confirm the news. Sitting down with Sports...
Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon
An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card – 6 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have the final card for this Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view lineup below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s...
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
Watch This Week’s AEW Dark, Delirious To Make MLW Debut, More
A new episode of Tales From the Territories will be airing tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Verne Gagne created the American Wrestling Association with one singular goal: return dignity and athleticism to a business losing touch with both.”
WWE Files Trademark For ‘NXT Deadline’ + Kevin Owens Praises Top WWE Executive
On October 15, WWE filed a trademark for “NXT Deadline.” The description for the trademark lists it as “a show about professional wrestling.”. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
WWE Releases Kane Signature Series Replica Title Belt
Kane made his WWE debut in October of 1997, inserting himself into the main event of the Badd Blood pay-per-view event. With pyro announcing his entrance, he ripped off the door to Hell in a Cell and delivered a Tombstone piledriver to The Undertaker. Thus began a long, Hall of Fame career, which reached its 25th anniversary in 2022.
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
