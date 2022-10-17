Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies trying to stab his wife to death
DECATUR — Richard R. Madison, the Decatur man accused of trying to stab his wife to death during an argument, appeared in court Wednesday pleading innocent to an attempted murder charge. Madison, 63, also denied further charges of committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery...
Herald & Review
Judge finds Decatur man guilty of attempted murder
DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday convicted Delahn L. Amos of the attempted murder of a Decatur tattoo artist who was shot six times. The bench trial before Judge James Coryell had gotten underway Tuesday and Coryell said he will listen to sentencing arguments on Dec. 2.
Herald & Review
Harristown man denies 'ghost gun' charges
DECATUR — A judge found probable cause Wednesday to try a 44-year-old Harristown man on charges he tried to assemble a personal armory of illegal weapons, including “ghost” rifles that have no serial numbers and can’t be traced. Michael D. Stanley is accused of using his...
Herald & Review
Coroner's jury probes two violent Decatur deaths
DECATUR — Two violent Decatur deaths, one by gunshots and the other by fire, were examined by a Macon County coroner’s jury Tuesday. Jurors took only minutes to conclude that Arrion L. McClelland was the victim of a homicide while Cory J. Ballinger died accidentally after choking to death on fumes in a travel camper fire.
Herald & Review
Judge will decide Decatur man's attempted murder charge
DECATUR — As bloody pictures of a Decatur man with multiple bullet wounds flashed up on a courtroom TV screen, the attempted murder trial of Delahn L. Amos got underway Tuesday morning. Amos, 31, is pleading not guilty and opted to have the case decided by Macon County Circuit...
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea for shooting at tattoo artist
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea. According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
WTAX
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
Herald & Review
Police identify, and praise, officers involved in Oct. 12 deadly Decatur shooting
DECATUR — Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff's Department released the names of the officers involved in the Oct. 12 exchange of gunfire that left 32-year-old Decatur man Jamontey O. Neal dead and two officers wounded. The four officers involved in the 12:25 a.m. gunfight were identified as...
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Thomas R. Spracklen of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/bodily harm. Thomas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Kristina N. Anderson-Miller of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County...
Herald & Review
Decatur man caught with gun in 'high crime area,' police report
DECATUR — Detrich L. Barbee came face-to-face with a police patrol as he strode through a “high crime area” while armed with an illegally owned handgun, a sworn affidavit said. The Decatur police affidavit said Barbee, 42, was carrying an open red plastic cup of beer in...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Comments / 0