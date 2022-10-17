MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.

MOUNT ZION, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO