ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Student loan debt relief applications open, tips on how to manage your debt

By Yasmeen Ludy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bv4gG_0icn6P7o00

The moment to apply for student loan forgiveness is now. After much anticipation, President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the site to apply for forgiveness is active.

“The amounts of the forgiveness are $10,000. If you didn't receive a Pell Grant, if you did receive a Pell Grant, you're eligible for up to $20,000. And then last qualifier, as it has to be a loan held by the United States Department of Education,” said Todd Mora, program manger of Sanford Center For Financial Planning and Wellness at Western Michigan University.

Mora said the average student loan debt is roughly $40,000, and with the loan forgiveness, “it takes a big chunk away.”

Kalamazoo resident Tamekka Bennett is grateful for the loan forgiveness program. However, she feels like the amount is not a lot compared to her overall debt.

“College is so expensive now that I don't know if it's significant enough of an amount to offset the rising cost. So for me, personally, I will take it, but I'd love to have more, absolutely. But I also know that no matter what, I would have had to pay it all back if I would have gotten anything,” Bennett said.

To limit some of the loan stress, Mora suggests that students should come up with a four year plan. “So you have a good idea of what you are going to spend, what you know your family contribution might be, and then the amount that you have to borrow, so that you plan that out. So it's not a surprise when you get to the end. The second thing is to monitor those living expenses while you're in school.”

He said if you have already graduated and plan on applying for loan forgiveness, avoid accumulating more debt.

“Don’t get your $20,000 forgiveness, and then go out and get a credit card, and/or a car loan or something like that, and then replace it because you'll be back in the same boat, but you'll actually be in a little bit worse position because you will be at a higher debt,” he said.

His last piece of advice was to take this as an opportunity to minimize your debt.

If you’re looking to apply for student loan forgiveness, you can do so at studentaid.gov .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Now is the perfect time to move to a senior community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you, or someone in your family is looking for a senior community, now might be the perfect time to make that move. When looking at the current housing market in West Michigan, we are seeing lots of changes happening quickly. But it seems that even though the market is trending down, especially as mortgage rates are increasing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?

GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
WOOD

JTB Homes has a great offer if you’re in the market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Building a home can feel like a big undertaking, but JTB Homes works with you every step of the way for an easy and well-organized process. Their team of architects, interior designers and construction superintendents work together with every home owner to make it a person experience through the entire process so you can pick and personalize your home so that it’s everything you’ve ever wanted!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

The Allegan County News is now available FREE

I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Progress, in-progress

This is the first of two status update stories for the community, a year after the OIR Group’s report to the City of Kalamazoo. Part two looks at the report’s other recommendation: that police be less defensive and more self-reflecting when critiqued. When the city of Kalamazoo hired...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy