Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City hit-and-run suspect makes first appearance in court

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The suspect of a fatal hit-and-run incident in Rapid City last week made their first appearance in court this morning. 27-year old Jordan Hare of Rapid City is charged with a Class six felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury. This could result in four years jailtime, a $2,000 fine or both.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon

BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Can you name the four universal laws of gun safety?

CUSTER, S.D. — Do you have the four universal rules of gun safety memorized?. Captain Phillip Shively works at the Hot Springs Police Department, and he and his wife are also certified instructors for enhanced concealed carry permits in South Dakota. He structures his order for the universal rules based on the order in which a firearm is drawn.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hiker rescued on Custer County trail

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail. Officials say a hiker...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Public input sought on proposed bridge on S.D. Highway 44

RAPID CITY, S.D. -The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and FMG Engineering will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (MST) to inform area residents of the proposed new bridge on S.D. Highway 44 near Cliffside Park, located four miles west of the S.D. Highway 231 junction.
RAPID CITY, SD
TheDailyBeast

Feds Step in After South Dakota Hotel Owner’s Racist Rant

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of a South Dakota hotel that banned Indigenous American customers earlier this year, allegedly violating their civil rights. The Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City is accused of refusing to allow Indigenous customers rent four rooms on two occasions in March. According to the lawsuit, hotel owner Connie Uhre sent an email to other property owners and managers that she did “not want to allow Natives on property. …The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives…so we just have to say no to them!” U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell said restricting access to a hotel based on a person’s race is prohibited by federal law. “At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are called to ensure that individuals are treated equally at public accommodations in South Dakota. We are committed to protecting that fundamental right for Native Americans,” she said.Read it at Department of Justice
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run

UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Help winterizing homes for low income families

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
RAPID CITY, SD

