KELOLAND TV
Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
KEVN
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City hit-and-run suspect makes first appearance in court
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The suspect of a fatal hit-and-run incident in Rapid City last week made their first appearance in court this morning. 27-year old Jordan Hare of Rapid City is charged with a Class six felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury. This could result in four years jailtime, a $2,000 fine or both.
KEVN
First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the collapsed mine
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been more than two years since some of the homeowners in the Hideaway Hills community had to evacuate . On Wednesday, the lawyer for many of those homeowners announced they would finally be able to put a case together. The 4th Circuit Court...
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon
BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
newscenter1.tv
Can you name the four universal laws of gun safety?
CUSTER, S.D. — Do you have the four universal rules of gun safety memorized?. Captain Phillip Shively works at the Hot Springs Police Department, and he and his wife are also certified instructors for enhanced concealed carry permits in South Dakota. He structures his order for the universal rules based on the order in which a firearm is drawn.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Community gathers to remember 14-year-old Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The smell of burning sage and the dynamic sounds of a traditional drum filled the air in north Rapid City Tuesday night, as the community gathered to remember Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver the evening of October 14. Standing...
KELOLAND TV
Hiker rescued on Custer County trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail. Officials say a hiker...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
kbhbradio.com
Public input sought on proposed bridge on S.D. Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. -The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and FMG Engineering will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (MST) to inform area residents of the proposed new bridge on S.D. Highway 44 near Cliffside Park, located four miles west of the S.D. Highway 231 junction.
Feds Step in After South Dakota Hotel Owner’s Racist Rant
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of a South Dakota hotel that banned Indigenous American customers earlier this year, allegedly violating their civil rights. The Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City is accused of refusing to allow Indigenous customers rent four rooms on two occasions in March. According to the lawsuit, hotel owner Connie Uhre sent an email to other property owners and managers that she did “not want to allow Natives on property. …The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives…so we just have to say no to them!” U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell said restricting access to a hotel based on a person’s race is prohibited by federal law. “At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are called to ensure that individuals are treated equally at public accommodations in South Dakota. We are committed to protecting that fundamental right for Native Americans,” she said.Read it at Department of Justice
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run
UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
newscenter1.tv
Five things to know about the visit of students from Rapid City’s German sister city
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Nineteen German students from around Rapid City’s sister’s city of Apolda paid a visit to the Black Hills. During their visit they got to sit down with Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender. The purpose of the visit is for the students to be exposed to a different culture and to experience what life is like in the United States.
newscenter1.tv
Why the Sanford Underground Research Facility commissions one artist every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Sanford Underground Research Facility’s Artist in Residence, or SURF AIR, program invites artists to create work inspires by SURF’s unique science, location, and history. Purpose. The intent of SURF AIR is to commission artists to tour SURF and create art based on their...
newscenter1.tv
Hideaway Hills residents win “Constitutionally permitted” right to sue
The homeowners are “[c]onstitutionally permitted to bring such a claim against the state,” the court said. This means that the homeowners will be able to proceed with lawsuits individually, which the more than 160 homeowners represented by the Fitzgerald Law Firm of Rapid City have decided to do.
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
newscenter1.tv
The deadline for registering to vote in South Dakota is almost here. Here are 5 things to know.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While early voting is still available to people for a few more weeks, registering to vote will come to an end soon. Here are somethings to know about voter registration and the continuing early voting. When is the deadline?. The deadline for voter registration in...
KEVN
Help winterizing homes for low income families
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
