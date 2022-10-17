Read full article on original website
Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
More Median Work Planned Friday For Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- More median work is planned for Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron Friday. A closure is planned for the mid-morning in the median of the Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Rd. 3 intersection. Crews are set to paint stripes and yield lines. MnDOT is also planning...
Where to Rent Tools And Other Items in Owatonna
Did you know that renting tools was a thing? I was thinking about this the other day because I would love to do some DIY projects but I don’t own any tools to do so. I also don’t have the money or knowledge to know what to buy, and I don’t know when I would use them next.
Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
Search is on for Vehicle That Fatally Struck Walker in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the deadly incident around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Logan Ave. North and West Broadway. Responding officers reported finding a male believed to be in his 30’s lying in the street with fatal injuries.
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Rochester Man Sentenced For Arson Fires During George Floyd Riots
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A federal judge today sentenced a Rochester man to 6 1/2 years in prison for an arson conviction stemming from the rioting that followed the death of George Floyd. 36-year-old José Angel Felan was also ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution. Felan entered a...
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl
OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
Rochester House Goes All Out For Halloween With 110+ Inflatables In Their Yard
If you've been looking for the BEST decorated house in Rochester, Minnesota for Halloween, I found a place that already has over 100 inflatables in their yard! And they aren't done decorating. Check Out The Boyer Halloween Display in Rochester, Minnesota That Already Has Over 100 Inflatables Set Up!. I...
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
MSP Gearing Up for Busy MEA Week As Families go on Vacation
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is gearing up for a busy few days. This is traditionally one of the busier travel weeks of the year because of the MEA break on Thursday and Friday. The airport says booking forecasts indicate Thursday will be the busiest departure...
Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Coming to River Bend Nature Center
Halloween is just around the corner, and the team at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault invite you and your out for some spooky afternoon fun. The Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Halloween event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 2 pm to 5 pm. Some of your favorite...
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Owatonna Celebrates Grand Opening of Community Pathways
Yesterday evening was the official grand opening for Community Pathways in Owatonna and I was there to help celebrate and document such an amazing moment for the community. As you probably know Community Pathways, the combined food shelf and clothing store has recently moved into a new building! While they have been open for a while (first the food shelf, then more recently the clothing store) we as a community finally got to share the official grand opening with them!
