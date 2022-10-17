ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!

The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
ALBANY, NY
Hiking trail closing for the season

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
ALBANY, NY
Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Antiques with Mark Lawson 10/18/22

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. Mark Lawson is a past member of the American...
ALBANY, NY
Schenectady, NY
