College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Video appears to show Alabama player hit Tennessee fan after loss
The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
wcyb.com
New dental clinic expected to come to Kingsport in 2024
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — City leaders in Kingsport made a major announcement Tuesday evening. A multi-million dollar clinic is coming to Kingsport. It's expected to help thousands of students in Northeast Tennessee. Ballad Health, the city of Kingsport, ETSU and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are partnering...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
wcyb.com
Borderline Billiards in Bristol hosting WPBA Pros
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Dozens of people from around the world are in Bristol this week for a billiards competition. The Women's Professional Billiard Association Lady Pros is taking place at Borderline Billiards on State Street. The event was originally scheduled for 2019, but the pandemic put it on...
wcyb.com
Early voting is underway in Tennessee
Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee and lasts until November 3. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second time folks in Sullivan County will now be using the paper ballot format. This allows a paper trail if necessary and will give voters the security of knowing their vote counts.
Kingsport establishing academic dental clinic that could eventually become dental school
Kingsport could eventually be home to a dental school through a collaboration between the city, the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health.
TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee school districts seeing improved graduation rates
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since COVID-19, nearly 80 districts have seen improved graduation rates, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. The statewide rate is 89.9% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time last year. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andy True says the graduation rate for...
wcyb.com
Zoo Knoxville giraffe named Jumbe put under hospice care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Zoo Knoxville announced Thursday that a 19-year-old giraffe named Jumbe has been placed under hospice care. Jumbe is facing increased difficulty with mobility due to his advanced age, zoo officials said. Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the country. Last year, he began showing signs of pain with movement. The veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine has been successfully managing his pain with medication, however the maximum dosages that can be safely administered have been reached. There are no further treatment options.
wcyb.com
ETSU still looking to find offensive consistency
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The word that best sums up the ETSU football team in 2022?. That inconsistency continued Saturday at Mercer. "I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways we could look at that game," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "One, trying to take the positives away — we battled and competed. In the first half, they had like 300 yards and we had 90 but it’s a one possession game. We cut it to 38-33 and we feel like we had a really good chance right there."
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
