klkntv.com
Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in South Omaha parking lot involved in cutting in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police believe the cutting at 3404 N 105th Plaza is related to the body of a man found at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the South Omaha parking lot...
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
WOWT
Man shot in Omaha, police seek tips
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday and need help from the public for tips. A 40-year-old man was found wounded in the area of 65th and Fowler street at 11:23 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with a wound that did not appear...
WOWT
14-year-old taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition after cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is an ongoing investigation of a cutting that sent a boy to the hospital in critical condition. Officers went to the area of Wayne Lowden Ave. and Ames Ave. Tuesday afternoon in response to a 14-year-old being injured. Officials say four juvenile suspects were taken...
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
KETV.com
Surprised downtown Omaha drivers face new pay-to-park QR codes
CUSTER, S.D. — A new parking operation in downtown Omaha is taking some drivers by surprise. The technology requires you to scan a QR code or text a number and enter your license plate to park. If you don't pay, the fines are costly but that's not the only...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic update: I-80 eastbound exit at Nebraska Crossing closed due to car fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car fire on an exit ramp of Interstate 80 has closed the exit. The fire happened right around 6 AM on the exit ramp of Interstate 80 eastbound to Nebraska Crossing. Heavy smoke billowed over the area for about 20 minutes. The ramp remains closed...
KETV.com
Familiar Old Market restaurant announces closure
OMAHA, Neb. — Stokes Grill and Bar announced Wednesday it is permanently closing its Old Market location at 12th and Howard. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said its last day will be Saturday, October 22nd. Stokes has operated the Old Market location for 15-years. The restaurant did not...
WOWT
Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens
WOWT
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
WOWT
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
KETV.com
Woman shot several times, rushed to Omaha hospital in critical condition
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers identified a woman shot near 42nd St. and Curtis Ave. Monday night. Police confirmed Tamika Sturgeon, 37, was shot several times. Paramedics took the woman to Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. Police said in a news release her injuries were non-life-threatening. Omaha police...
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
OPD: Stabbing leaves Omaha 14-year-old in critical condition
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a 14-year-old boy at Wayne Lowden Avenue and Ames Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman cited in deadly motorcycle crash on O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 24. LPD told Channel 8 on Tuesday morning that her citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana. The deadly collision happened at Northwest...
WOWT
Woman injured in north Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Monday night shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 42nd and Curtis Avenue at 9:27 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. Multiple rounds were reported fired. When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old woman with injuries. She was...
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
WOWT
Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows were smashed all across the area Tuesday morning. In Omaha the old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th, and the earliest in the fall that we have dropped to 16 degrees or colder. Omaha records date back to the 1880s. In Lincoln, the old record was broken by 3 degrees, and Norfolk crushed the record by 3 degrees as well, falling all the way to 15 this morning.
