MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan picked up where he left off last season. DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. “Not many guys in this league work as hard as I do,” said DeRozan, who averaged a career-best 27.9 points last season — and got his 14th NBA season off to a flying start in this one. It was the second-most points DeRozan had ever scored in an opener, behind only the 40 he had for Toronto against Detroit on Oct. 26, 2015. He made 14 of 22 shots from the floor.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO