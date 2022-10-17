Read full article on original website
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
‘Fouling out is not an option’: Kyrie Irving vocal on Nets’ message to Ben Simmons after ugly debut
The Brooklyn Nets were blown off their home court in the season opener by the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, 130-108. In the loss, Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with the team. Things did not go well for the embattled superstar. Simmons finished with more fouls than points, as he fouled out in 23 minutes of action.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Williamson scores 25 in return, Pelicans beat Nets 130-108
Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan picked up where he left off last season. DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. “Not many guys in this league work as hard as I do,” said DeRozan, who averaged a career-best 27.9 points last season — and got his 14th NBA season off to a flying start in this one. It was the second-most points DeRozan had ever scored in an opener, behind only the 40 he had for Toronto against Detroit on Oct. 26, 2015. He made 14 of 22 shots from the floor.
Raptors overcome Mitchell's 31 points, beat Cavs 108-105
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 Wednesday night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Toronto outscored Cleveland 32-21 in the final period. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in his Cleveland debut, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who held an eight-point lead through three quarters but failed to close it out. Cleveland All-Star guard Darius Garland injured his left eye in a collision with Trent late in the second quarter and didn’t return. Garland shot 2 for 8 and scored four points in 13 minutes.
Gobert thrives in T-wolves debut to lead 115-108 win vs. OKC
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, and the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener. D'Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a...
Bogdanovic shines in Detroit debut, helps Pistons beat Magic
DETROIT (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit, helping the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 on Wednesday night. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an impressive NBA debut. Cade Cunningham,...
Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108
NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft looked fully recovered and explosive after being...
Cardinals Trade For WR Robbie Anderson
Well, that escalated quickly. The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals for a 6th-round pick and a 7th-round pick, according to reports from Ian Rapoport from NFL Network and Adam Schefter from ESPN. On Sunday, Anderson had a discussion with interim head coach Steve...
