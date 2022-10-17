[UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Cool Video of Firefighters Using Traffic Cones to Put Out Flames] Fire Burning Near the Bay at the Foot of H Street in Eureka

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Driver ejected, dies after crashing Tesla into pillar in Outlets at Tejon parking lot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A driver is dead after hitting a pillar in the Outlets at Tejon parking lot Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol said the driver, a 35-year-old man from Eureka, was speeding through the parking lot around 7:55 a.m. and was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Eureka man killed in crash near Fort Tejon
A 35-year-old Eureka man was killed on Wednesday in a single-car accident south of Wheeler Ridge Road west of Laval Rd.
North Coast Journal
‘Gives You Hope’: Ferndale High Student Honored for Helping Crash Victim
Recovering from a serious injury suffered in an Aug. 29 head-on car crash on Fernbridge, Monica Wells Anderson had one gnawing question. “The only thing she talked about with me,” recalls Janet Coppini, a friend of Wells Anderson’s who spoke to her by phone from the hospital, “was that there was this person who climbed inside her vehicle and helped her. She wanted to find out who it was.”
kymkemp.com
4.2 Rattles Humboldt and Trinity Counties Just in Time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill
At 12:55 a.m., a 4.2 earthquake centered about 22 miles southwest of Hayfork shook a few folks in Trinity and in Humboldt County awake. This is just in time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill at 10:20 a.m. today. “As part of this drill, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) will also be conducting a test of Humboldt Alert, the county’s emergency notification system. Additionally, for those who have the California MyShake App downloaded on their smartphones, the state will be testing the Earthquake Early Warning System with an alert as part of this drill.”
kymkemp.com
Driver Sought by EPD in Hit and Run Incident that Injured a Local Teen
The Eureka Police Department is looking for information regarding a hit and run incident that occurred at the intersection of Buhne and F street in Eureka on Monday, October 17th around 7 p.m. Paul Culbert said his son Aiden and his friends were riding electric scooters when Aiden, the last...
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: SR 299 Open to One-Way Traffic After Crash-Caused Closure
State Route 299 is now open to one-way controlled traffic. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 299 is fully closed east of Lord Ellis Summit due to a collision. Reopening is estimated at 3:45 p.m. In a 1:13 p.m. tweet, the agency said a detour route is available on. Chezem...
kymkemp.com
Video Shows New Willits Police Sergeant Pursuing Suspects & Shooting Through Windshield of Cruiser While Working for Humboldt CO.
In August 2022, Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizzaraga announced to the City Council he had sworn-in Jordan Walstrom* as the department’s new Sergeant, in an end to a job search begun earlier that spring. As of July 20, 2022, Sergeant Walstrom was employed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
kymkemp.com
Where the River Meets the Sky
Outdoor guide and Eel River advocate, Eric Stockwell, shared this incredible photo of the lower Eel River near Fortuna with his Facebook page followers. Eric captioned the photo, “Touch your local water.”. To see our slice of the world through Eric’s eyes, check out his Facebook accounts where he...
kymkemp.com
Be Prepared! World’s Largest Earthquake Drill Set for Tomorrow
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During the...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Sees Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 40s, since its last report Oct. 12. No new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, three people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, with one receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 161st since the pandemic began.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Rabid Fox Found Dead Under a Truck After Biting a Person and Attacking a Moving Vehicle
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Division of Environmental Health:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
kymkemp.com
Petroleum Spill in Humboldt Bay
A little before 11 a.m., a unknown amount of petroleum product spilled on Humboldt Bay. According to the Governor’s Office Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Spill Report made about 11:45 a.m., the spill was about 300′ by 100′ at that time. The report notes that the reporting individual...
crimevoice.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Trespassing, Attempted Auto Theft in Humboldt County
Above: David Cleveland (L) and Kevin Delong (R) | Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Two men were recently arrested in Humboldt County after allegedly accosting another man at his home and trying to steal his motorcycle. David Joseph Cleveland (39) and Kevin Scott Delong (44) were identified as the primary...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Report That Statement Made to Students Via Snapchat Threatened Fortuna High
About 6:30 p.m., several students received a Snapchat threatening, “fortuna high shooting tmr at 12:45.”. Below is a screenshot of the threat as seen by one student. Fortuna Police have posted on social media, “The Fortuna Police Department is aware of the Snapchat school threat circulating social media. We are in active communication with school officials and are actively investigating.”
kymkemp.com
Multiple Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Juvenile Needing Help Near Samoa Bridge Friday Evening
On Friday evening about 8:15 p.m., a dispatcher relayed over the scanner that a juvenile was in trouble near the Samoa bridge. Law enforcement scrambled to respond to Hwy 255 north of Vance Avenue. The dispatcher relayed that the juvenile had said he was in the grass out of the...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 18
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 117 New Cases, Bivalent Boosters Now Available for Children 6 Years and Up
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 40s. No new hospitalizations were reported. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 18. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,176. An additional 5,246 cases are reported as probable.*
krcrtv.com
Some Humboldt pharmacies impacted by staffing shortages, leads to prescription delays
ARCATA, Calif. — Staffing shortages have been impacting just about every industry, and recently it's been felt at some Humboldt County pharmacies. These staffing shortages have led to some seeing their prescription delayed. Many in Humboldt County have expressed their difficulties, especially at some chain pharmacy locations like CVS Pharmacy in Arcata. That's led to some saying they've gone days or even weeks before getting their necessary medication.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘I Just Wanted to Come Home and Say Thank You’: A Chat With Sara Bareilles on the Day of Her Big Eureka Show
Even with the chorus of “Brave” still ringing in our ears, at this point it feels safe to say that Sara Bareilles’ triumphant homecoming has to rank as one of Eureka’s all-time swell days. From the celebration of a local kid done good, to the the post-pandemic reminder that people of all different stripes can get together and be community, to the collective realization that, oh, Halvorsen Park is actually pretty wonderful, the gathering was the kind of experience that thousands of locals will smugly boast about having attended for years to come. The weather was shockingly good, too. More of that, Eureka.
Elko Daily Free Press
I-80 Gold reports high-grade results at Granite Creek
RENO – I-80 Gold Corp. announced results from the final six holes drilled in the 2022 surface drill program targeting the high-grade South Pacific Zone at the company’s Granite Creek Property in Humboldt County. The SPZ was discovered in 2021 immediately north of the underground mine workings at...
