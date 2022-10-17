ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

[UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Cool Video of Firefighters Using Traffic Cones to Put Out Flames] Fire Burning Near the Bay at the Foot of H Street in Eureka

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
North Coast Journal

‘Gives You Hope’: Ferndale High Student Honored for Helping Crash Victim

Recovering from a serious injury suffered in an Aug. 29 head-on car crash on Fernbridge, Monica Wells Anderson had one gnawing question. “The only thing she talked about with me,” recalls Janet Coppini, a friend of Wells Anderson’s who spoke to her by phone from the hospital, “was that there was this person who climbed inside her vehicle and helped her. She wanted to find out who it was.”
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

4.2 Rattles Humboldt and Trinity Counties Just in Time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill

At 12:55 a.m., a 4.2 earthquake centered about 22 miles southwest of Hayfork shook a few folks in Trinity and in Humboldt County awake. This is just in time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill at 10:20 a.m. today. “As part of this drill, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) will also be conducting a test of Humboldt Alert, the county’s emergency notification system. Additionally, for those who have the California MyShake App downloaded on their smartphones, the state will be testing the Earthquake Early Warning System with an alert as part of this drill.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Driver Sought by EPD in Hit and Run Incident that Injured a Local Teen

The Eureka Police Department is looking for information regarding a hit and run incident that occurred at the intersection of Buhne and F street in Eureka on Monday, October 17th around 7 p.m. Paul Culbert said his son Aiden and his friends were riding electric scooters when Aiden, the last...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

UPDATE: SR 299 Open to One-Way Traffic After Crash-Caused Closure

State Route 299 is now open to one-way controlled traffic. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 299 is fully closed east of Lord Ellis Summit due to a collision. Reopening is estimated at 3:45 p.m. In a 1:13 p.m. tweet, the agency said a detour route is available on. Chezem...
kymkemp.com

Where the River Meets the Sky

Outdoor guide and Eel River advocate, Eric Stockwell, shared this incredible photo of the lower Eel River near Fortuna with his Facebook page followers. Eric captioned the photo, “Touch your local water.”. To see our slice of the world through Eric’s eyes, check out his Facebook accounts where he...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Be Prepared! World’s Largest Earthquake Drill Set for Tomorrow

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Humboldt County Sees Another COVID Death

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 40s, since its last report Oct. 12. No new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, three people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, with one receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 161st since the pandemic began.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Rabid Fox Found Dead Under a Truck After Biting a Person and Attacking a Moving Vehicle

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Division of Environmental Health:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Petroleum Spill in Humboldt Bay

A little before 11 a.m., a unknown amount of petroleum product spilled on Humboldt Bay. According to the Governor’s Office Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Spill Report made about 11:45 a.m., the spill was about 300′ by 100′ at that time. The report notes that the reporting individual...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Report That Statement Made to Students Via Snapchat Threatened Fortuna High

About 6:30 p.m., several students received a Snapchat threatening, “fortuna high shooting tmr at 12:45.”. Below is a screenshot of the threat as seen by one student. Fortuna Police have posted on social media, “The Fortuna Police Department is aware of the Snapchat school threat circulating social media. We are in active communication with school officials and are actively investigating.”
FORTUNA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 18

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
kymkemp.com

1 Death, 117 New Cases, Bivalent Boosters Now Available for Children 6 Years and Up

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 40s. No new hospitalizations were reported. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 18. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,176. An additional 5,246 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Some Humboldt pharmacies impacted by staffing shortages, leads to prescription delays

ARCATA, Calif. — Staffing shortages have been impacting just about every industry, and recently it's been felt at some Humboldt County pharmacies. These staffing shortages have led to some seeing their prescription delayed. Many in Humboldt County have expressed their difficulties, especially at some chain pharmacy locations like CVS Pharmacy in Arcata. That's led to some saying they've gone days or even weeks before getting their necessary medication.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘I Just Wanted to Come Home and Say Thank You’: A Chat With Sara Bareilles on the Day of Her Big Eureka Show

Even with the chorus of “Brave” still ringing in our ears, at this point it feels safe to say that Sara Bareilles’ triumphant homecoming has to rank as one of Eureka’s all-time swell days. From the celebration of a local kid done good, to the the post-pandemic reminder that people of all different stripes can get together and be community, to the collective realization that, oh, Halvorsen Park is actually pretty wonderful, the gathering was the kind of experience that thousands of locals will smugly boast about having attended for years to come. The weather was shockingly good, too. More of that, Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

I-80 Gold reports high-grade results at Granite Creek

RENO – I-80 Gold Corp. announced results from the final six holes drilled in the 2022 surface drill program targeting the high-grade South Pacific Zone at the company’s Granite Creek Property in Humboldt County. The SPZ was discovered in 2021 immediately north of the underground mine workings at...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy