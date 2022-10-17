[UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Cool Video of Firefighters Using Traffic Cones to Put Out Flames] Fire Burning Near the Bay at the Foot of H Street in Eureka

Even with the chorus of “Brave” still ringing in our ears, at this point it feels safe to say that Sara Bareilles’ triumphant homecoming has to rank as one of Eureka’s all-time swell days. From the celebration of a local kid done good, to the the post-pandemic reminder that people of all different stripes can get together and be community, to the collective realization that, oh, Halvorsen Park is actually pretty wonderful, the gathering was the kind of experience that thousands of locals will smugly boast about having attended for years to come. The weather was shockingly good, too. More of that, Eureka.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO