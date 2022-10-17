Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Warren Girls’ Soccer
WARREN, Pa. – Watch as Bradford takes on Warren in key girls’ D9/10 Crossover Region 6 showdown from War Memorial Field in Warren. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched below on any of our social medial channels.
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield volleyball match Monday, Oct. 17. The varsity match will begin 20 minutes after the conclusion of the JV contest, which starts at 6 p.m. with airtime between 7-7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the JV match.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Volleyball Celebrates Seniors with Sweep of Erie
WARREN, Pa. – Warren got back in the win column and celebrated its two seniors with a 3-0 sweep over visiting Erie on Tuesday. The Dragons got off to a “slower start” than they would have liked, but once they got going rolled to a 25-15, 25-18, and 25-7 win over the Royals.
yourdailylocal.com
Your Daily Local to Have Special Girls’ Basketball Broadcast Monday
WARREN, Pa. – Your Daily Local will have a special broadcast of girls’ basketball on Monday. At 5:30 p.m. YDL will go live from The Hub at PF in Russell with elementary girls basketball as Frewsburg takes on Warren. The 3rd and 4th grade teams will play at 5:30, with the 5th and 6th grade teams to follow.
yourdailylocal.com
Blum, Jukes Bowl 500 Series in Valley Juniors Leagues
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Owen Blum and Tommy Jukes led their respective leagues with 500 series’ during Valley Bowling Center Junior League play on Friday and Saturday. During Friday Juniors play, Blum had a high-game 187 on his way to a 515 series. Braddock Damore (471) was the only other Friday bowler over 400, though Konnor Eck just missed with a 396.
wccsradio.com
IUP STUDENT, INDIANA COUNTY NATIVE, SELECTED FOR MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIP
An Indiana County native was selected for a merit-based scholarship, officials at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced today. Maura Buggey, a Speech-Language Pathology major at IUP, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s scholarship for students in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services department.
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
wtaj.com
Help Mike find a home! Meet this sweet dog at the Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter. Mike is...
explore venango
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part 1
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The morning of November 20th, 1972, started out as a typical day in Franklin. Parents struggled to rouse their children from their beds, anxious to get them fed and on their way to school. This is part one in a three-part series on the murder...
DuBois-Sandy Township awards ambulance contract
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The joint board of DuBois and Sandy Township awarded a request for an ambulance service to serve both municipalities. The request was awarded to the Amserv LTD Ambulance Company. This will allow both municipalities to be served through their consolidation. The contract was approved until January 1, 2026.
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Semi driver pronounced dead after Wednesday morning crash in Crawford Co.
A crash in Crawford County involving a tractor-trailer turned deadly. The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 77 just north of Spartansburg. According to State Police, a semi driven by Richard Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, overturned onto its driver’s side. That crash happened as the northbound truck […]
yourdailylocal.com
City of Warren Prepared With Winter Season Rapidly Approaching
WARREN, Pa. – With snow in the forecast this week, preparations have been underway as the City of Warren prepares for the upcoming winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for higher snowfall than usual for the region, but Warren is ready. “We’re ready to go,” said City...
State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
Fourth man accused of luring ‘teen’ in Clearfield County by ‘predator’ group, police say
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police say the “814 Pred Hunters” group claimed he was trying to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old, making him the fourth person in less than a month to be accused by the group. According to court documents, 38-year-old David Palmgren, of […]
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner assisted with the investigation. It was considered to be a suspicious situation.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Up Slightly in Western Pa.; Warren County Drivers Paying More
Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
