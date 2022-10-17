BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.

