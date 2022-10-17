Read full article on original website
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
3 Stocks With Dividends You Can Trust to Ride Out the Bear Market
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income and stability for your portfolio.
Earnings Preview For Robert Half International
Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
Bank of America Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Bank of America's 3Q net interest margin came in above analyst estimates. Net interest margin is a measure of the difference between the interest banks earn on their assets and the interest they pay out to depositors and other creditors. The bank's earnings per share (EPS), profit, and revenue also...
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings
Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
United Airlines sees stronger profit after third-quarter earnings top estimates
United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast a profit for the current quarter well above Wall Street estimates after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings due to a robust rebound in travel demand. Its shares were up nearly 7% to $39.73 in extended trading. The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81...
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) beats analysts’ expectations
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock surges 14.41% (As on October 19, 11:45:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company top earnings and revenue estimates, while subscriptions also beat expectations. Revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded the company’s forecast during the quarter, with big hits across TV and film. Netflix said it launched some of its most-watched series and films of all time, including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things S4, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts. For Q3, operating income totaled $1.5 billion vs. $1.8 billion in Q3’21. Operating income was above our beginning-of-quarter forecast, partially due to higher revenue, as well as a shift in timing of some spend from Q3 to Q4. As a result, operating margin of 19% was above the 16% forecast. The four percentage point year-over-year decline in operating margin is almost entirely due to the appreciation in the US dollar vs. most other currencies during this period.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
J.B. Hunt looks to balance costs with moderating demand
One more great quarterly result along with a healthy dose of caution from management teams were among analysts’ expectations heading into the third-quarter earnings season. J.B. Hunt Transport Services delivered both Tuesday after the market closed. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company reported earnings per share of $2.57, 12 cents ahead...
Union Pacific Shares Fall After Lowered Annual Volume Growth Forecast
Union Pacific Corporation UNP posted Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.19, beating the consensus of $3.08 and better than the $2.57 posted a year ago. Union Pacific included a $114 million charge for a change to prior-period accounting estimates related to new, tentative, and ratified labor agreements. Operating revenue of...
Have $1,000? Here's a Warren Buffett-Owned Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
The multinational snacks company delivered high-single-digit net revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter. The company perfectly balances rewarding shareholders and retaining the capital necessary for future growth. The stock is fairly valued compared to the consumer staples sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Dow’s Q3 Results Beat Estimates
Dow (NYSE: DOW) posted revenues of $14.1 billion, a decline of 5% year-over-year and beating handsomely analysts’ estimates by $1.1 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share in the third quarter, versus $2.75 in the same period a year back but surpassing Street estimates of $1.08. Dow’s Chairman and...
Blackstone's Earnings Fall 16% on Sharp Drop in Asset Sales
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc, the world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday its third-quarter distributable earnings fell 16% year-on-year, owing to a sharp drop in asset sales amid a downturn in the market. Distributable earnings — the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders — fell to...
How To Trade Tesla Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings
Analysts, on average, estimate Tesla will report earnings per share of $1 on revenues of $21.96 billion. If the reaction to Tesla's earnings is bearish, a bear flag pattern on the stock's chart could play out. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat Wednesday as the company heads into its third-quarter...
IBM Stock Rises on Upbeat Q3 Results, Improved Revenue Guidance
IBM exceeded the Street’s third-quarter expectations and revised its full-year revenue outlook, reflecting the resilience of its business model in a tough market. Despite a challenging environment, tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered better-than-anticipated third-quarter results, driven by strength in its software and hybrid cloud solutions. Revenue grew 6.5% to $14.11 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion.
