ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 13

Paula Blair
2d ago

LA needs to grow up and take the lost, they also need to stop blaming everyone for there lost! PADRES did there job to WIN, they work has a TEAM!

Reply
3
Mnomad13
2d ago

The best team, money can buy and a two bit manager. We're here, seemingly every year, lamenting a bone head move by Robert's 🤬

Reply
4
Carlos Uybungco
2d ago

Nobody helped beat the Padres. the players get paid millions of dollars to play a kids game. for three games the SD was the better team. don't try to to down play SD effort on the field. players are expected to do what they get paid for. SD was and is the better team that week. we'll see what happens this week.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
FanSided

Guardians fans fuming after Terry Francona doesn’t challenge awful call

After the Guardians fell in an early hole of their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, fans lost it when the team didn’t challenge an obvious call. Terry Francona couldn’t have scripted a worst start for his Cleveland Guardians in a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday afternoon of the ALDS series against the New York Yankees.
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
FOX Sports

Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies

Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy