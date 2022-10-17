LA needs to grow up and take the lost, they also need to stop blaming everyone for there lost! PADRES did there job to WIN, they work has a TEAM!
The best team, money can buy and a two bit manager. We're here, seemingly every year, lamenting a bone head move by Robert's 🤬
Nobody helped beat the Padres. the players get paid millions of dollars to play a kids game. for three games the SD was the better team. don't try to to down play SD effort on the field. players are expected to do what they get paid for. SD was and is the better team that week. we'll see what happens this week.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)
Guardians fans fuming after Terry Francona doesn’t challenge awful call
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
How much money Wil Myers spent buying drinks for Padres fans at bar revealed
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Aaron Judge May Be Focus Instead Of Trea Turner
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13