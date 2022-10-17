Read full article on original website
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Lost Us Forever When He Said These 3 Words
Not cute, Jason. By the time Mr. .500 left Dallas, TX, most people were happy to see him go. Not that anyone especially disliked him or his maniacal clapping, but like his overall success as a head coach, he was just blah. And while Jason Garret's career in Dallas ended...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Eagles' Jason Kelce not a fan of quarterback rants: 'Get the f--- up out of my face!'
Tom Brady's sideline rant during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday is not something veteran center Jason Kelce would respond well too.
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
Panthers interim coach has stark warning for Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to return to action for Week 7, but even if he was, there is clearly no guarantee that his starting quarterback job is secure. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made clear Monday that all of his quarterbacks are in the mix to start when healthy, and explicitly refused to guarantee Mayfield’s position when asked if Mayfield would start when healthy.
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to ...
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Report: The Buffalo Bills Contact Team For Potential Big Trade
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the entire NFL and after Sunday's week 5 game blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's probably true. In fact, the AFC has not looked as impressive as we thought it would back in August. The AFC West has been a...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens
The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
