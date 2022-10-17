ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

texasmetronews.com

Finding special-needs dental care can be difficult. A Dallas dentist wants to change that￼

The first time Ella Jacobs met Dr. Dan Burch, she was on the verge of tears. Jacobs was afraid Burch, a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Dentistry, would tell her the same thing as every dentist before him: that he couldn’t treat her youngest daughter, Jaramella Allen. And she was angry that her daughter might have to keep living in constant pain from untreated dental problems.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities

The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

‘It’s a city problem’: Fort Worth City Council urged to cultivate improvements in 12 school districts, 15 charter systems

The Fort Worth City Council seems like an unconventional elected body to tackle improving education, but some local leaders say the task falls squarely on them. Civic and philanthropic leaders believe council members have the power to forge a path toward building a level playing field for all students in Fort Worth, where only one out of three of students in Fort Worth are on grade level. School board members are open to this approach. However, some residents may see this as inserting even more politics into education, according to a school leadership expert.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans with criminal histories get a second chance amid staffing shortages

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of people who might think they would be the last on the list for a job found there are dozens of companies in Tarrant County eager to put them to work.People lined up around the building at the county Resource Connection Center in south Fort Worth Wednesday for more than 800 available jobs, knowing there were businesses well aware of the criminal histories of applicants, as they continue to struggle to fill open positions.Organizers even expanded the Continuing the Climb job and resource fair, adding resources for education, housing and food, seeing an opportunity to fill...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

The City of Dallas May Offer Eviction Protections Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic

During the pandemic, Dallasites have had additional protections against evictions through an ordinance passed by City Council in April 2020. But the eviction ordinance was never meant to last indefinitely. It’s tied to the governor’s and the mayor’s COVID-19 disaster declarations. On Sept. 19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration until Oct. 19.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades

The funds will help expand the Dallas facility into a long-term spinal cord injury treatment center.RK/Unsplash. President Joe Biden recently signed into law a bipartisan bill that directs more than $400 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso. Rep. Colin Allred and Jake Ellzey Ellzey are both members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. The Texas Tribune reports that the improvements will pay for include a new long-term care facility for spinal cord injuries in Dallas and a new health care facility in El Paso.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DART Offers New Promises for Bus Service Improvements After Years of Complaints

Dallas City Council members Monday received new promises from Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials for bus service improvements. It comes after years of complaints from riders and city officials about poor bus service and a big bus route overhaul in January. At the West Transfer Center downtown Monday, passenger Teresa...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions

Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas

DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX

