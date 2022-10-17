Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Lakeworth Police Rescue Woman Held Captive in HotelLarry LeaseLake Worth, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
texasmetronews.com
Finding special-needs dental care can be difficult. A Dallas dentist wants to change that￼
The first time Ella Jacobs met Dr. Dan Burch, she was on the verge of tears. Jacobs was afraid Burch, a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Dentistry, would tell her the same thing as every dentist before him: that he couldn’t treat her youngest daughter, Jaramella Allen. And she was angry that her daughter might have to keep living in constant pain from untreated dental problems.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities
The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
fortworthreport.org
‘It’s a city problem’: Fort Worth City Council urged to cultivate improvements in 12 school districts, 15 charter systems
The Fort Worth City Council seems like an unconventional elected body to tackle improving education, but some local leaders say the task falls squarely on them. Civic and philanthropic leaders believe council members have the power to forge a path toward building a level playing field for all students in Fort Worth, where only one out of three of students in Fort Worth are on grade level. School board members are open to this approach. However, some residents may see this as inserting even more politics into education, according to a school leadership expert.
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
North Texans with criminal histories get a second chance amid staffing shortages
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of people who might think they would be the last on the list for a job found there are dozens of companies in Tarrant County eager to put them to work.People lined up around the building at the county Resource Connection Center in south Fort Worth Wednesday for more than 800 available jobs, knowing there were businesses well aware of the criminal histories of applicants, as they continue to struggle to fill open positions.Organizers even expanded the Continuing the Climb job and resource fair, adding resources for education, housing and food, seeing an opportunity to fill...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position
Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
Dallas Observer
The City of Dallas May Offer Eviction Protections Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic
During the pandemic, Dallasites have had additional protections against evictions through an ordinance passed by City Council in April 2020. But the eviction ordinance was never meant to last indefinitely. It’s tied to the governor’s and the mayor’s COVID-19 disaster declarations. On Sept. 19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration until Oct. 19.
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades
The funds will help expand the Dallas facility into a long-term spinal cord injury treatment center.RK/Unsplash. President Joe Biden recently signed into law a bipartisan bill that directs more than $400 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso. Rep. Colin Allred and Jake Ellzey Ellzey are both members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. The Texas Tribune reports that the improvements will pay for include a new long-term care facility for spinal cord injuries in Dallas and a new health care facility in El Paso.
fox4news.com
Morningside Promise Zone: Fort Worth faith leaders address trauma in the community
Faith leaders on Fort Worth's side side are offering to help those struggling with the violence in their community. They’re creating something known as the Morningside Promise Zone. The churches are hoping to bring people together to address the trauma from crime in the Morningside community. This is the...
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth-Based Blue Jean Networks Joins National IT Managed Service Provider, Integris
CMMC-Focused Blue Jean Networks Joins National IT Managed Service Provider, IntegrisFort Worth-based MSP Blue Jean Networks this week announced it has joined Integris, a national IT Managed Service Provider with offices in Texas. Blue Jean Networks, founded in 2008, provides expert in managed IT services and cybersecurity in the CMMC...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DART Offers New Promises for Bus Service Improvements After Years of Complaints
Dallas City Council members Monday received new promises from Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials for bus service improvements. It comes after years of complaints from riders and city officials about poor bus service and a big bus route overhaul in January. At the West Transfer Center downtown Monday, passenger Teresa...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions
Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth Plans to Offer British Aerospace Company $7 Million Tax Credit as Lure
The city of Fort Worth is poised to offer a British aerospace company a $7 million tax incentive in hopes of it building its new research and development facility near Lake Worth. The city would offer GKN Aerospace up to $7 million in unique tax credit grants that the company...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
fortworthinc.com
Mattie Parker, Andre Agassi Formally Open Rocketship Texas' Dennis Dunkins Elementary
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Tuesday was joined by tennis champion Andre Agassi, community leaders, and local dignitaries to formally open the Rocketship Public Schools Texas Dennis Dunkins Elementary, a charter school campus serving students in the Stop Six neighborhood. The 46,000-square-foot campus serves 350 students in pre-kindergarten to...
WFAA
Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas
DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
