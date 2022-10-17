Read full article on original website
Larned Correctional residents celebrate educational landmarks through Barton CC
Thirty-one-year-old Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) resident Tyler Lyon has earned his high school diploma and other career-related certifications through Barton Community College and in the summer of 2025, after six years, he will rejoin society educated and ready to work. He is committed to not becoming reincarcerated, a trend known as recidivism.
Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Ghost town: Downtown Great Bend ready for trick or treaters Oct. 29
Ghouls and goblins get ready - and butterflies and princesses, too. Great Bend Kiwanis will again host its Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat Boo on Oct. 29. Kiwanis member Amanda Urban said this year's event should be even bigger than those of the past. "Great Bend Kiwanis and vendors downtown,...
Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report
There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
Great Bend Knights set new record with Tootsie Roll Drive
Five thousand dollars is a lot of loose change. Each October, Knights of Columbus members and volunteers stand outside local businesses, handing out Tootsie Rolls and taking in donations. On Oct. 14-16, Great Bend Knights of Columbus Council 862 set a record by raising more than $5,000 from the Tootsie Roll Drive.
Great Bend Public Library book sale begins Thursday
The annual book sale at the Great Bend Public Library has many benefits. For area readers, it's a way to find bargain books. It's also a way for the library to weed its collection and raise money. This year's event begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Adult Services Librarian Erin Ferguson said Thursday is a good time join Friends of the Library.
4,500 square-foot daycare in Great Bend to start construction next spring
A 4,500 square-foot group daycare center in Great Bend was approved for a conditional use permit and construction of the facility is expected to begin next spring. The daycare center will serve up to 59 children and will be located at 4507 Farmers Plaza Lane. The $1.6 million project is...
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award
He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
Design for improvements nearly complete for Great Bend park
The Great Bend Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend plan to review the budget over the next couple of weeks for improvements of the park on the south side of Brit Spaugh Park. A design is expected to come soon. Surveying work of the land, near the Great Bend...
Great Bend council approves dog boarding kennels in residential district
On Monday night, the Great Bend City Council agreed to amend zoning regulations and redefine what a kennel is to allow boarding kennels for animals within city limits if a conditional use permit is granted. In August, Larry and Jennifer Kurtz were in jeopardy of not being able to operate...
The Center now offers specialized anxiety-disorder screening
The screening takes only a few minutes but the results can be a valuable tool for mental-health professionals who seek the proper treatment for their clients. The GAD-7 screening is fairly new to The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway. GAD stands for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and 7 refers to the number of most common symptoms, explained Gail Sullivan, The Center’s clinical director, who helped implement the training for screenings here.
Today is final day to enroll in Great Bend's defensive driving class
You might be the best driver on the road. But there are plenty of other drivers out there. That's why the Great Bend Recreation Commission is teaming up with the Barton County Sheriff's Office Monday and Tuesday evenings for a defensive driving course. Undersheriff Steve Billinger said the class is a good learning tool for drivers of all ages.
Great Bend Police schedule training at high school
USD 428 wants to inform the Great Bend High School community that the Great Bend Police Department will utilize the wrestling room, located inside the PAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1:30 - 3:30 pm. This training is planned by GBPD for their team. Please do...
Housing development property annexed into Great Bend city limits
Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) has taken another step toward building a 28-unit, low-income housing development in Great Bend. The Great Bend City Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that annexes a 24-acre lot, behind Walmart, into city limits and being able to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer.
75 tons of tires disposed of during Great Bend’s city-wide cleanup
The final numbers from the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend are in, and the event was a ton of success…several tons. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis said 51 commercial-sized dumpsters were filled and dumped during the nine-day period. There were 59.4 tons of municipal solid waste, 75.4 tons of tires and 4.9 tons of mattresses.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Acting like cranberries
This week in the grocery store, I was delighted to see the first fresh cranberries of the season. I bought a bag and will make cranberry bread with it soon. It might seem odd in Kansas but, for me, those cranberries are one of the surest signs of fall and a reminder of home.
🎙Cougar Pause: Admissions Director Tana Cooper
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Admissions Director Tana Cooper that aired Oct. 17, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Cop Shop (10/18)
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (10/18) At 7:42 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at US 281 Highway & SE 70 Road. At 8:21 a.m. a controlled burn was reported in the 1300 block of NE 120 Road in Claflin. Non-Injury Accident. At 8:46 a.m. an accident was reported...
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
6th ranked Barton women's golf wins by forty-one
Competing in just its' second tournament, the Barton Community College women's bowling team took on its' first tier-1 event of the season this past weekend at the Mid-States Championships held at West Acres Lanes in Wichita, KS. Battling over six individual team games and 20-baker games, the Cougars concluded the...
