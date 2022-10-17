ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned Correctional residents celebrate educational landmarks through Barton CC

Thirty-one-year-old Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) resident Tyler Lyon has earned his high school diploma and other career-related certifications through Barton Community College and in the summer of 2025, after six years, he will rejoin society educated and ready to work. He is committed to not becoming reincarcerated, a trend known as recidivism.
GREAT BEND, KS
Disability Mentoring Day conference Oct. 19 in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Disability Mentoring Day, the national effort to help and inspire those with disabilities to seek opportunities in the workforce, enters its 24th year this month. Across the nation, the special day is held each October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend psychiatrist: Local options available despite negative report

There has been a giant push in recent years to raise awareness regarding mental health and eliminate the stigma surrounding treatment. According to a study released by Mental Health America, Kansas is not doing enough. The state ranked last in the nation in overall mental health care, based on mental illness figures and access to health care. Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling in Great Bend, said that is not necessarily indicative of access for area residents.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Knights set new record with Tootsie Roll Drive

Five thousand dollars is a lot of loose change. Each October, Knights of Columbus members and volunteers stand outside local businesses, handing out Tootsie Rolls and taking in donations. On Oct. 14-16, Great Bend Knights of Columbus Council 862 set a record by raising more than $5,000 from the Tootsie Roll Drive.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Public Library book sale begins Thursday

The annual book sale at the Great Bend Public Library has many benefits. For area readers, it's a way to find bargain books. It's also a way for the library to weed its collection and raise money. This year's event begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Adult Services Librarian Erin Ferguson said Thursday is a good time join Friends of the Library.
GREAT BEND, KS
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award

He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
GREAT BEND, KS
The Center now offers specialized anxiety-disorder screening

The screening takes only a few minutes but the results can be a valuable tool for mental-health professionals who seek the proper treatment for their clients. The GAD-7 screening is fairly new to The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway. GAD stands for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and 7 refers to the number of most common symptoms, explained Gail Sullivan, The Center’s clinical director, who helped implement the training for screenings here.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
75 tons of tires disposed of during Great Bend’s city-wide cleanup

The final numbers from the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend are in, and the event was a ton of success…several tons. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis said 51 commercial-sized dumpsters were filled and dumped during the nine-day period. There were 59.4 tons of municipal solid waste, 75.4 tons of tires and 4.9 tons of mattresses.
GREAT BEND, KS
Cop Shop (10/18)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (10/18) At 7:42 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at US 281 Highway & SE 70 Road. At 8:21 a.m. a controlled burn was reported in the 1300 block of NE 120 Road in Claflin. Non-Injury Accident. At 8:46 a.m. an accident was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
LA CROSSE, KS
6th ranked Barton women's golf wins by forty-one

Competing in just its' second tournament, the Barton Community College women's bowling team took on its' first tier-1 event of the season this past weekend at the Mid-States Championships held at West Acres Lanes in Wichita, KS. Battling over six individual team games and 20-baker games, the Cougars concluded the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
