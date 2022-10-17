Read full article on original website
Waste Connections Stock (TSE:WCN) Earns “Strong Buy” Rating; Should You Buy?
Waste Connections stock has recently earned a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating on TipRanks as well as a Strong Buy rating from analysts. However, there are a few things to consider before rushing to make a move on WCN stock. Waste Connections (TSE: WCN) (NYSE: WCN), a “waste...
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
Euronet Worldwide Stock (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rallies after Q3 Earnings
Shares of payment processor Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) rallied today after reporting Q3 earnings. Adjusted EPS was $2.74 compared to estimates of $2.49. In addition, revenue grew by 14% year-over-year. Most of the growth can be attributed to EFT processing, which increased by 41% compared to the year-ago period. Even more...
Moderna upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at SVB Securities
SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar upgraded Moderna (MRNA) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $101, up from $74. Commentary by Pfizer (PFE) yesterday signaled meaningfully higher-than-expected pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine, and assuming that Moderna prices as a rational duopolist, this substantially improves the company’s ability to meet 2023 revenue guidance, Foroohar tells investors in a research note. The analyst is stepping to the sidelines to wait for a more attractive entry point on either the long or short side.
The Reason Why Hain Celestial Stock (NASDAQ:HAIN) Fell Today
Shares of organic and natural food manufacturer Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) fell today after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral. This can be attributed to Piper Sandler’s belief that pressure on European consumers will negatively impact HAIN’s financial results. Inflation has been much worse in Europe, especially in...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
Mullen Group’s (MLLGF) Q3 EPS Grows More than 2.5x
Mullen Group reported better-than-expected Q3 results, with EPS growing more than 2.5x and revenues registering a growth of 20%. Shares of Mullen Group (MLLGF) (TSE:MTL) declined over 9% yesterday despite the company reporting record earnings and revenues for the third quarter of FY2022. Mullen Group Ltd is a logistics company...
Does Wall Street Expect AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock to Rebound Amid Multiple Headwinds?
AMD shares have tanked amid a broader tech sell-off and growing concerns about the demand for semiconductors amid a tough macro backdrop. Wall Street analysts are cautious due to near-term headwinds, but many continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. Shares of chip giant Advanced Micro Devices...
Schlumberger Posts Robust Q3 Results
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) reported Q3 revenues of $7.5 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year, exceeding analysts’ estimates by $400 million. The oilfield services company’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.63 per share, up 75% year-on-year, beating Street estimates of $0.55. Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch commented, “The second...
EQIX, DLR: Are the 2 Largest Data Center REITs Worth Buying?
Data center REITs offer unique qualities that come in handy in the current environment. EQIX and DLR have grown their FFOs and dividends at rather satisfactory rates. However, with their growth rates set to slow down moving forward, both stocks may not be that attractive at current levels. Equinix (NASDAQ:...
The Reason Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Fell in After-Hours
Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are down in after-hours trading after releasing its Q3 earnings results. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.49 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35. Sales fell 12.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.78 billion compared to last year’s $5.49 billion. This was also lower...
Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook
Tenet Healthcare exceeded analysts’ third-quarter earnings consensus, but its stock plunged due to the company’s weak Q4 outlook. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. However, the company’s fourth-quarter outlook fell short of expectations. Tenet’s Q3 revenue declined 1.9% to $4.80 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell almost 28% to $1.44. Analysts were expecting an adjusted EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $4.81 billion.
Veris (NYSE:VRE) Shares Rise Following Kushner’s Attractive Buyout Offer
Kushner has reportedly offered to buy REIT Veris for about $4.3 billion. Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) has been offered to be taken over by its rival, Kushner Cos. Shares of Veris, a well-known real estate investment trust, surged 18.8% in the extended trading hours of Thursday after people familiar with the matter reported the developments to The Wall Street Journal.
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
Will Gig Economy Stocks Rise from the Ashes?
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pivot involving work from home dominated the equities sector. Now, it’s all about returning to the office. Still, resistance to this narrative may bolster four gig economy stocks: INTU, UPWK, FVRR, and ROVR. While few, if any, investors appreciate watching their...
Biohaven Surges After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) surged in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of the public offering of 25 million of its common stock, at a price of $10.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to...
Alcoa Changes Course; Rises After Q3 Report
Shares of Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) were up in morning trading on Thursday even as the aluminum producer reported disappointing Q3 results. The company’s revenues declined 8.3% year-over-year to $2.85 billion and missed estimates by $120 million. Alcoa, surprisingly posted an adjusted loss of $0.33 per share in Q3...
