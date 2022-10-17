ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you’re worried about the environment, consider being composted when you die

By Bernard J. Wolfson, Kaiser Health News
 2 days ago
LocalNewsMatters.org

California has nation’s toughest labor laws, but enforcement agency is too understaffed

FOR DECADES CALIFORNIA’S lawmakers and regulators have taken aim at employers who rob their workers of pay, overtime premiums, tips and other forms of compensation. Just last year, legislators made certain instances of wage theft a felony. They also fixed their sights on wage theft in the garment industry, eliminating some longstanding pay practices that often resulted in workers being paid below the minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Newsom to end COVID-19 state of emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end on Feb. 28, 2023, according to a press release from his office. “This timeline gives the health care system needed flexibility to handle any potential surge that may occur after the holidays in January and February, in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Prop. 31: What it means for flavored tobacco retail in California

SAN DIEGO — Proposition 31 would prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products. In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning the retail sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers, but it did not go into effect because a referendum on the law qualified for the ballot, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office. That meant the law had to be held until voters decide whether to put it into effect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election

Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
FOX 5 San Diego

California’s embattled incumbent insurance commissioner faces GOP challenger

CORRECTION: The original version of this story misstated Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s endorsement. We regret the error. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Embattled incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara (D) is facing Republican challenger Robert Howell as he fights to keep his job Nov. 8. Lara, the son of immigrants, had been a state senator representing Long […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Why California Wildfire Activity Had Major Drop

The California wildfire season this year is looking much different than the past several years. Last year, 2.5 million acres burned and so far this year just 366,000. While we still have this month and November to get through, which can historically bring very dry and dangerous winds, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at what’s contributed to our lower wildfire season so far in the video update above.
CALIFORNIA STATE
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
