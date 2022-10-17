If you’re worried about the environment, consider being composted when you die

Read full article on original website
California has nation’s toughest labor laws, but enforcement agency is too understaffed
FOR DECADES CALIFORNIA’S lawmakers and regulators have taken aim at employers who rob their workers of pay, overtime premiums, tips and other forms of compensation. Just last year, legislators made certain instances of wage theft a felony. They also fixed their sights on wage theft in the garment industry, eliminating some longstanding pay practices that often resulted in workers being paid below the minimum wage.
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Revolutionary ‘water batteries’ may soon power 135,000 homes in California
San Diego is looking into new ways to keep power flowing. According to reports from NPR, the San Diego Water Authority wants to use the San Vicente Reservoir to store solar energy in water batteries that can power up to 135,000 homes. The goal is to create a sustainable energy system that can keep the lights on even when the Sun has fallen from the sky.
California just legalized composting of human bodies: ‘Add me to the list’
“I’ve long been concerned about the disposal of human bodies,” Tribune columnist Linda Lewis Griffith writes.
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Readers had questions about California’s gas rebate payments, including whether it matters how many cars you have and why it’s based on 2020 tax returns. We’ve answered some here.
Earthquake simulator encourages CA residents to feel power of quakes in order to be prepared
Earthquakes can be frightening for those who may have never experienced one, but the state of California has resources to get you prepared.
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Newsom to end COVID-19 state of emergency
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end on Feb. 28, 2023, according to a press release from his office. “This timeline gives the health care system needed flexibility to handle any potential surge that may occur after the holidays in January and February, in […]
Prop. 31: What it means for flavored tobacco retail in California
SAN DIEGO — Proposition 31 would prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products. In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning the retail sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers, but it did not go into effect because a referendum on the law qualified for the ballot, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office. That meant the law had to be held until voters decide whether to put it into effect.
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Opinion: Taxing California Tribal Lands After They’re Returned Adds Insult to Injury
News feeds are being flooded with pro and con arguments about whether federally recognized tribes and licensed gambling companies should be allowed to offer online sports betting in California. Instead, #LandBack should be trending. The #LandBack movement seeks to return lands to tribal nations. These lands, with few exceptions, are...
What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election
Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
California’s embattled incumbent insurance commissioner faces GOP challenger
CORRECTION: The original version of this story misstated Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s endorsement. We regret the error. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Embattled incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara (D) is facing Republican challenger Robert Howell as he fights to keep his job Nov. 8. Lara, the son of immigrants, had been a state senator representing Long […]
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags
Bag Of Green Candy Gumballs PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year," Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored bill SB 1046, said in a letter on its website.
Proposition 26 or 27? How to make sense of dueling California sports bet ballot questions
Emotion-evoking info-commercials, coupled with mass texts and emails have muddled dueling sports betting ballot measures Proposition 26 and 27 to teeter the ledge of misleading. With the California 2022 general election just weeks away and ballots hitting mail boxes, The Bee has broken down what propositions 26 and 27 propose...
Why California Wildfire Activity Had Major Drop
The California wildfire season this year is looking much different than the past several years. Last year, 2.5 million acres burned and so far this year just 366,000. While we still have this month and November to get through, which can historically bring very dry and dangerous winds, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at what’s contributed to our lower wildfire season so far in the video update above.
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries
With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.
