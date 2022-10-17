DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Alvin Mancilla is a server and bartender at Cane Rosso Pizza on Commerce Street in Deep Ellum, which sits right below I-345.He relies on the highway to get to and from work every day. "Literally takes me two minutes, as soon as I get to I-35, I just exit, it makes my commute easier," he said.After years of studying the future of the highway, TxDOT is making a recommendation for the 1.5-mile-long elevated highway that connects Central Expressway to I-30 and runs between downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.TxDOT would lower the highway so that it's below city streets.The...

