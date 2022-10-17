Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future
It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader business briefs: ribbon cuttings for dentistry, Tuff Shed, Assisted Living Locators
The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Assisted Living Locators, a company that helps seniors find the right care advisors. The ribbon cutting was on Friday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and the business is located at 551 N. Valley Pkwy Lewisville, TX 75067.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco talks Grand Park trail opening during Monday town hall meeting
The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November. During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.
Frisco And McKinney Are Two Of America’s Most Resilient Economies
A recent study shows that Frisco and McKinney, Texas were ranked as some of the most resilient economies in the U.S. in 2022. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has faced an unstable future. Now, inflation and a bear market are presenting new challenges along with a possible recession. But some North Texas cities have been able to prove a consistent economy is possible. SmartAsset recently named Frisco and McKinney in a list that showed the U.S. cities with the most resilient economies in 2022.
We Dare You Not to Love This East Kessler Midcentury Modern Home
Spectacular. That’s the only way to describe this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, an impeccably-renovated midcentury modern retreat listed by Janelle Alcantara of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International. And I challenge you to disagree. Tiptoeing the edge of...
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
Blue Goose Cantina to Open in Grand Prairie
Authentic Tex-Mex dishes and of course, margaritas, are on this restaurant’s menu.
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
Trick or treat: 2 North Texas cities ranked best places to celebrate Halloween in 2022
The trick-or-treating season is upon us as 2022's Halloween holiday looms closer and closer and while you're mapping out your October 31 plans, you might just need to know where to go.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Duncanville (TX) Will Hold Groundbreaking for New Fire Station October 25
The city of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271, Duncanville.com reported. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. October 25 at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville (TX). Attendees will then hear remarks from Duncanville...
Downtown Dallas highway could get a major makeover
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Alvin Mancilla is a server and bartender at Cane Rosso Pizza on Commerce Street in Deep Ellum, which sits right below I-345.He relies on the highway to get to and from work every day. "Literally takes me two minutes, as soon as I get to I-35, I just exit, it makes my commute easier," he said.After years of studying the future of the highway, TxDOT is making a recommendation for the 1.5-mile-long elevated highway that connects Central Expressway to I-30 and runs between downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.TxDOT would lower the highway so that it's below city streets.The...
starlocalmedia.com
Still alive: The Colony regroups, downs Frisco in 5-set thriller
THE COLONY – Going into the fifth set of Tuesday’s home match against Frisco, The Colony head volleyball coach Rachel Buckley wasn’t nervous. Although Frisco had rallied to win the third and fourth sets after The Colony won the first two, Buckley liked the momentum that her Lady Cougars had gained during the final moments of the fourth set. And The Colony had been in similar situations against Frisco ISD schools this season, including a 3-2 setback to Frisco on Sept. 23.
papercitymag.com
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345
Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business briefs: City ranks high for economic resilience and more updates
McKinney has been identified as a city with one of the most resilient economies, according to a report from SmartAsset. SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina. McKinney landed in the 16th place.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale
For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
Too Close For Comfort: North Dallas Residents Protest Proposed Lighted Pole Sign on Forest Lane
To say the intersection of North Central Expressway and Forest Lane has deteriorated is an understatement. The highway underpass continues to be a favored camp for Dallas’ burgeoning homeless population, though the city has fenced off and rock-filled much of the underpass. Reports of homeless interactions here fill the...
Comments / 0