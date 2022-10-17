Inside Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber’s Night Out

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber put all feud rumors to rest at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala!

At the star-studded event, the two were seen posing for pics and hugging it out for all the cameras to see.

Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Olivia Wilde, and more were also on hand for the event.

Selena and Hailey posed for the impromptu photos just weeks after Bieber’s candid interview with Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast hit the airwaves.

Following the interview, Gomez revealed that she heard some “vile and disgusting” comments about Hailey and Justin Bieber after the full interview dropped.

In a TikTok live video, Gomez stressed to her followers that being kind to other people is “exactly what I want.”

She emphasized, “It’s not fair, because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen. If you support ‘Rare,’ I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means — and that is: Words matter. Truly matter.”

Gomez ended her video by thanking the fans who are hearing her out. She said, “I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else."

Justin was on-again, off-again with Selena until 2018. He also briefly dated Hailey in 2015 before reconnecting in 2018.

Justin and Selena reportedly split for the final time in May 2018. Two months later, he proposed to Hailey. They were married that November.

During her “Call Her Daddy” interview, Hailey gave her take on all the drama surrounding her engagement to Bieber, telling Cooper, “First of all, I think one thing is that we’re both really young… I think the timing was very rapid and very fast, which now being four years past that looking back at it, I totally get it… but it felt correct for the two of us at the time and clearly we were right because here we are four years later.”

She added, “And I think just the timeline of where he was at before we got back together and what was going on and there was just a lot happening.”

Hailey explained, “The only people that really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are like me and him.”

Sensing the timeline was about Selena, Alex asked, “Your husband was in a very public relationship. They were kids. People were obsessed with the idea of them. People were confused on the timeline you are talking about, like, ‘Is she a homewrecker?’ So I guess my question is Hailey, were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?”

Bieber insisted, “No,” adding, “I can say, period, point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it.”

She went on to say, “I understand, again, how it looks for the outside, and there is a lot of perception there, but that was a situation that I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course there is a very long history there. It is not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

The model emphasized, “I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf, again, because it was their relationship and I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together and I know what had to happen for that to happen in a healthy way.”

She added, “I know for a fact the reason we were able to get back together is because it was very much completely closed.”

When asked if she had spoken to Selena after the marriage, Hailey answered, “Yes, so that’s why I’m like, it is all respect, all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, then we’re good and if we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine.”