WMTW
Clear and chilly through the night
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday night? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Well and ground water levels improve amid October rainfall
PORTLAND, Maine — October is a month that can make a mark when it comes to a sudden increase in active storm patterns that, of course, carry a lot of moisture. So far this year has been no different with multiple cold fronts pulling in tropical moisture, and ultimately helping southern Maine to get the drought relief we needed. Two daily rainfall records were set in Portland at the jetport on the 13th and 18th of October. This has brought the monthly total so far to over 6 inches of rain. Good news for our groundwater and well levels, which have seen a solid improvement in just a short period of time.
WMTW
Showers today to sunshine tomorrow
Scattered showers continue Tuesday afternoon after 1.5-2.5" of rain fell Monday night and Tuesday morning leading to minor flooding. During the evening, showers will wrap up and skies will gradually clear. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 40s before rebounding to the mid-upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. Sunny and breezy conditions are...
WGME
Cool, wet start to work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
WMTW
Are Maine homeowners prepared for flooding?
Maine — With storms bringing heavy rainfall last week, some areas in Maine are still recovering from flooding and in some cases that comes with a high cost. According to data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, only 0.5% of Maine homeowners are enrolled in National Flood Insurance. “We...
2022 Maine Youth Deer Hunting Day This Weekend
Youth hunters in Maine will get a jump start on the firearms season this weekend. Since October 1, hunters have been hitting the woods with their bows and crossbows in search of deer. Youth hunters will the first this season to take to woods, rife in hand. Youth deer day is set for October 22. Junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day.
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage differ in outlook on climate change solutions
When Janet Mills succeeded Paul LePage as Maine’s governor in 2019, one symbol of a more activist approach to climate change was Mills installing rooftop solar panels on the Blaine House, the governor’s residence in Augusta. Mills said, “Let these solar panels inspire a new generation dedicated to...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
WMTW
Maine DOT commissioner reacts to study with poor rating for state’s rural roads, bridges
AUGUSTA, Maine — Trip, a national transportation research nonprofit group, is out with a new report reflecting poorly on Maine's rural roads and bridges. However, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note and one of the report’s authors agree Maine has made significant progress in investing in improvement projects in recent years.
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's iconic industries are forced to adapt to climate change
Some of Maine's most iconic industries are being forced to adapt to the looming threat of climate change. WMTW viewers have selected the issue as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. Lobster pounds were once a staple of...
WMTW
Commitment 2022 Election Day special
With only a few weeks left, Maine's Total Coverage is committed to getting voters ready for Election Day on Nov. 8. WMTW profiled candidates running for office across Maine, as the battle between former Gov. Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Miller for the Blaine House heats up. You can watch...
WMTW
Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?
A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Maine Rep Golden ‘Shotguns Beer’ at Football Game, Becomes My Favorite Politician
It's not every day a politician actually acts like a human being. However, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who represents District 2, displayed that recently at a college football game. Yes, that is Rep Golden "shotgunning" a beer, a Bud Light to be more exact, at the University of Maine homecoming...
To Anyone on I-295 in Maine on Thursday Night – I’m SO Sorry and Hope You Weren’t Hurt
When I realized this happened, I was mortified. Mainly because I didn't even realize it happened until I saw the aftermath. And I didn't know if anyone was hurt by it. But let me start from the beginning. Cans for a Cure. Last Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14,...
Nonprofit brings thousands of pets to Maine from high-kill shelters in Georgia
MAINE, Maine — A group of seven puppies was found in very bad shape by a good samaritan in rural northwest Georgia. They were dumped in a crate and left for dead in the woods. At the time, they were about 10-12 weeks old. The samaritan took them to her home and then to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue for help.
