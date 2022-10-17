PORTLAND, Maine — October is a month that can make a mark when it comes to a sudden increase in active storm patterns that, of course, carry a lot of moisture. So far this year has been no different with multiple cold fronts pulling in tropical moisture, and ultimately helping southern Maine to get the drought relief we needed. Two daily rainfall records were set in Portland at the jetport on the 13th and 18th of October. This has brought the monthly total so far to over 6 inches of rain. Good news for our groundwater and well levels, which have seen a solid improvement in just a short period of time.

