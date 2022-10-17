ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

saportareport.com

NPU-X to hold special meeting on 1400 Murphy Ave. truck traffic concerns

The redevelopment of Southwest Atlanta’s 1400 Murphy Ave. site into a warehouse complex is being blasted as “shameful” by Neighborhood Planning Unit X (NPU-X) for the lack of a full traffic study and a report showing trucks cannot access it without driving on a sidewalk or the wrong side of the road.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia

Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Publix rezone postponed to November

A rezone of 33.65 acres to allow for a Publix and retail center at the Oconee Connector has been delayed one month and will be heard at the Nov. 14 Planning Commission meeting. The Board of Commissioners will then vote on the matter at its Dec. 6 meeting. The BOC...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Stephens County loses election supervisor, poll manager

Less than three weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Stephens County has lost its two top elections officials. Election Supervisor Krista Terry submitted her resignation, and it was effective Tuesday. Shortly after that, Poll Manager Sheila McClain also resigned. In a statement, the Stephens County Elections Board confirmed Terry’s departure...
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA

