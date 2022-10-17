Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Are You in a Toxic Friendship?
Does your friend cancel plans at the last minute? Do you often feel criticized by him or her? You could be in a toxic friendship and it may be time to call it quits. Life Coach Marni Goldman joined us with advice on identifying and dealing with toxic friends. For more information on Marni, visit her website here.
iheart.com
Friends you need and friends you have to avoid
Humans are social and need connection and our friends help provide that. Research shows friendships bring mental and physical health benefits including everything from lowering the risk of depression and helping us feel more satisfied with our lives, to improving longevity. These are the eight different types of friends that...
Your Guide To Not Missing Out On Your Child’s Childhood
Being there isn’t enough — a good dad is a present dad. That means savoring every moment with your child, putting away your smartphone, and living mindfully. Alas, like anything worthwhile, it takes practice. Lots of practice. “Presence is focusing on right now, rather than having your awareness on something in the future, or worrying about the past,” says marriage and family therapist David Klow. “It’s training our minds to focus on the depth of the moment rather than fleeing to go somewhere else.”
How To Accept That A Friendship Is Over
Friends make us feel good in lots of ways. They get us through breakups, stay up late debating best baseball team names, and when needed, they call us out on our weak excuses. Fundamentally, friends accept us, and, in a way, they validate our judgment, because we choose these people, and they show up, for no other reason than they’re our friends.
How To Turn Happy Children Into Happy Adults
“I just want them to be happy.” This is one of the most commonly stated goal for new parents, but what does it even mean? While happiness is a universal human experience, there is little agreement on how we achieve, much less keep, the emotional state. By all signs, nothing in the world will make a kid happier than an ice cream binge and too much bad TV. How is a parent supposed to work with that?
TODAY.com
I'm a couples therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couples therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
Traveling solo has changed my relationship with loneliness. After visiting over 20 countries alone, I'm now more independent than ever
I've traveled to over 20 countries alone, and I absolutely love my solo adventures. When I talk about my travels, people ask if I get lonely. Sometimes I do, but mostly I love it. Spending time alone has changed my relationship with the concept of loneliness — and with myself....
Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye
If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)
themindsjournal.com
God Ended A lot Of Friendships And Toxic Relationships
God ended a lot of friendships and toxic relationships that I wanted to keep forever. At first, I didn’t understand, now I’m like…Thank God. In toxic relationships, you're forced to choose between honesty and loyalty. You bite your tongue to protect their ego. In healthy relationships, honesty is an expression of loyalty. You speak your mind to help them grow. When you have real trust and respect, candor shows care. - Adam Grant Toxi.
How To Make Damn Sure You’re Not Guilty Of “Love Bombing”
We all want to get our way in relationships, and for our partners to meet our needs. But sometimes, this very normal desire to be seen and heard by another can venture into an attempt to control. While control in a relationship can often look like threats and belittling, in some cases, the behavior can be disguised — accidentally or purposefully — with what looks like love.
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
When Do Babies Recognize Their Name?
When they enter the world, your infant has no idea what a great job you did naming them. In fact, they will likely hear their own name repeated hundreds of times in their first month of life, all before they figure out the word is even related to them, much less how great it is. So, it makes sense for a parent seeking the recognition they so rightly deserve to want to know: When do babies recognize their name?
psychologytoday.com
How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement
Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
How To Let Go Of A Grudge Once And For All
Maybe you had a boss who played office politics with your career. Or maybe there’s a relative who never paid back — and doesn’t even mention — the sizable loan you gave them. Perhaps there’s a neighborhood gossip who questioned your parenting a little too often or a former friend who frenched your high school crush. Whatever the case, you hold a place for such people in your head in the form of a grudge you can’t let go. There’s resentment, but holding a grudge is more like resentment-plus because your not-so-kind feelings about them are now in their second week or fourth decade.
What To Do When Your Child Isn’t Invited To A Kid’s Birthday Party
Around grade school, birthday celebrations evolve from casual baby parties featuring smash cakes and drunk single people into far more involved social events. Costs sometimes spiral out of control — there’s always that family — and the invitation process becomes fraught. Kids are left out based on ever-shifting allegiances. Parents are left out based on same. It’s a pain and feelings (both adults’ and children’s) get hurt. For parents, the best bet is to just shrug it off, but kids may require some comforting.
“Divorce Month” Is Quickly Approaching. Here’s How To Protect Yourselves.
The holiday season can be a time of happiness, of coming together with friends and family. However, it also comes with a [one?] surprising, perhaps shocking statistic. Studies from law firms have shown that divorce rates can rise by one-third after the holidays, leading some people to grimly refer to January as “Divorce Month.”
Birth Weight Rising: Why Do Some Women Have Enormous Babies?
Birth weight has trended upward in the U.S. for decades, with the average weight for a newborn now hovering around a healthy 7.5 pounds. Beyond that gentle statistical climb, however, there are worrying outliers. About 1% of babies weigh more than 9 lbs. 15 oz. at birth, and that’s when doctors grow concerned. In the past few years, babies that would’ve previously been considered large, like a 9 lb. baby or 10 lb. baby, and even those that would be thought of as gargantuan, like 13-pound-plus newborns, have become more commonplace. In the U.K., one mom famously gave birth — vaginally, no less — to a whopping 15 lbs., 7 oz. son. And just last year, a Florida woman raised eyebrows when she gave birth to a 13-pound baby girl by C-section. “It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mother told ABC News. “When the doctor was pulling her out of me, I just start hearing them all laughing and excited.”
American Parents Say They Prefer Sons, Act Like They Prefer Daughters
Sons and daughters each have their charms and challenges, but what gender to parents actually prefer? It’s a trickier question to answer than you might think. On one hand, historical survey data suggests that American parents’ preference for sons over daughters has remained relatively consistent for nearly a century now, with men showing a slightly stronger preference for sons than women. Fertility figures, on the other hand, tell a different story. Parents, no matter their stated preferences, stop trying to conceive after a daughter is born, implying that they’re satisfied.
How to Draw a Cat in 5 Simple Steps
Parents might think they can draw a cat. Kids might think drawing a cat is easy. And you know what? Drawing a cat is easy. That said, if you’re unsure as to where to start, we can break it down into simple steps. That’s why we’ve enlisted Fatherly’s resident professional artist Connor Robison. Learning to draw, or teaching your kids to learn how to draw shouldn’t be too overwhelming. These step-by-steps are here to demystify the whole drawing experience.
Why Teething Pain Is Worse For Babies At Night
Teething pain is worse at night, pediatricians confirm, because children feel the symptoms of pain and discomfort most acutely when they have fewer distractions and are exhausted. It’s the same reason adults feel more chronic pain at night. “Teething pain seems worse at night because infants are tired and...
Fatherly
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0