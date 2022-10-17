Birth weight has trended upward in the U.S. for decades, with the average weight for a newborn now hovering around a healthy 7.5 pounds. Beyond that gentle statistical climb, however, there are worrying outliers. About 1% of babies weigh more than 9 lbs. 15 oz. at birth, and that’s when doctors grow concerned. In the past few years, babies that would’ve previously been considered large, like a 9 lb. baby or 10 lb. baby, and even those that would be thought of as gargantuan, like 13-pound-plus newborns, have become more commonplace. In the U.K., one mom famously gave birth — vaginally, no less — to a whopping 15 lbs., 7 oz. son. And just last year, a Florida woman raised eyebrows when she gave birth to a 13-pound baby girl by C-section. “It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mother told ABC News. “When the doctor was pulling her out of me, I just start hearing them all laughing and excited.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO