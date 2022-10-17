Black Sabbath are now available as a set of $666 statues

Collectibles company KnuckleBonz have unveiled a limited edition, officially licensed set of Black Sabbath statues.

The four figurines represent the band as they appeared during the Sabotage era, although thankfully not as they appeared on the actual cover of the album, when the band were famously photographed during what they believed was a test shoot, and drummer Bill Ward can be seen wearing a pair of his wife's tights,

The statues are available as a limited edition set of 3000. Each figure is die cast and hand-painted, and comes with a unique number and a certificate of authenticity on the base. The retail price of the set is $666, although pre-orders from the KnuckleBonz website are available at a discounted price of $599 . It's expected that orders will ship in early 2023.

"It was so surreal putting Sabbath on our 'lighted stage' that we use here in the studio for the promo video shoot," says Tony Simerman, the CEO and creative director of KnuckleBonz. "It was like watching Don Kirshner's Rock Concert in 1975. We got chills."

"Due to the sheer magnitude and importance of Black Sabbath, these figures will only be sold together as a complete set," add the company.

The Black Sabbath set is the latest in a long of collectables from the KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz range, which also includes Metallica's "Doris" statue of Lady Justice , and multiple cardinals from the world of Ghost . Current pre-orders include a statue of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott and a 1/9 scale8.5” inches tall statue of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton .