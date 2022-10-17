Read full article on original website
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Apple fined for not including charging adapters with iPhones
Apple Inc. was fined $19 million by a Brazilian court on Thursday because the company has opted not to sell chargers with its new iPhones. The court has ruled that the company must now include the chargers in any iPhones sold in the country.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts
Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
I've had the new iPhone 14 for 2 weeks. I should've listened to Steve Jobs' daughter because I now regret buying it.
Every year I try to convince myself I won't give in and buy the latest iPhone, but I keep failing and I'm even more annoyed with myself this time.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
