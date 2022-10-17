Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
techunwrapped.com
Look at these 5 aspects of your router to know if it is good or not
If you have a router and want to know if it is good or not, you should check both its technical characteristics, as well as basic performance tests to see if it works well or not. It is very important to determine if our router is good or not, because the operation of the wired and wireless network in our house will depend on it, and it could affect the home automation devices we have, online games with a console or PC, and even the user experience while consuming multimedia content on the Smart TV. Next, we will indicate what aspects you should pay attention to in your current routerand determine if it is good or not.
techunwrapped.com
How to Keep Your Equipment Safe & Protected While On a Worksite
If you’re in the construction industry, you’ll know that theft can be common on worksites. Managing expensive equipment becomes difficult when you’re on large land areas with multiple staff and limited security. Thieves can take advantage of these situations, and if you don’t have the right system in place, you can end up with thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen.
techunwrapped.com
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
techunwrapped.com
Has your keyboard started to malfunction? Fix it with this program
Users who usually spend many hours in front of the computer, once they have become accustomed to a type of keyboard, they have a hard time changing it. Some, in fact, opt for old keyboards, like the ones IBM made for the first PCs to hit the market. These keyboards do not incorporate the Windows key since it was not incorporated until Windows 95 was launched on the market. Thanks to SharpKeys, any other key on the keyboard can be configured to act as the Windows key.
techunwrapped.com
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
techunwrapped.com
The 11 best new features of the new Windows 11 update
This is one of the most anticipated news in Windows. For a long time, users have been waiting for the arrival of tabs in the browser, similar to how it works in web browsers, to open several folders at the same time. In Windows 10 we could see it as an experiment, but it has not been until now when it has finally reached everyone.
techunwrapped.com
Set this in your web browser to make it more secure and private
Whether you use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, in both cases you will be able to touch some points of the setting and thus be able to improve security and privacy. We are going to show the main changes that you should make if you want to be protected to the maximum when surfing the net.
techunwrapped.com
How to protect your multicloud environment
Due to its multiple advantages, more and more companies are betting on multicloud environments. However, in scenarios in which different interconnected data sources coexist, it is difficult to maintain a secure perimeter, since the potential attack surface increases. Also keep in mind that in multi-tenant public cloud environments, an organization’s...
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to erase all the data on your hard drive
Over time we are saving all kinds of data and personal files on the hard drive on our computer. These files are always with us in a safe place on the hard drive until, suddenly, we change computers. That is when we copy them to the new computer and forget about the old one to probably sell it or give it to someone else. In the best of cases, we delete the files normally, or we format the disk thinking that, then, nobody will be able to see our personal files. We are very wrong.
techunwrapped.com
the professional microphone that cannot be missing in your setup
There is no doubt that all those content creators who are currently trying to succeed on the Internet have a series of components that improve their transmissions. In reality, most streamers have good equipment as well as quality components like the webcam, the screen, the microand more. These elements must...
techunwrapped.com
4 things you should never do when you save your files in the cloud
Years ago we used floppy disks to save certain folders and files and thus be able to take them to other computers. These gave way to the supports of DVDs and CDslater the external hard drives or the USB flash drives. All these components allow us, or allowed us, to transport all kinds of information from one place to another in a comfortable and simple way. But some time ago the aforementioned cloud storage services arrived to revolutionize all of this.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon’s best-rated mouse on sale for a limited time
The mouse is one of the most important elements of any computer, especially if we spend many hours in front of the computer and we have not yet adapted keyboard shortcuts to our daily routine to increase our productivity, so we must invest in a quality model like the Logitech G203, a keyboard that is available on Amazon for only 27 euros, which is a 34% discount on its usual price, which is 40.99 euros.
techunwrapped.com
Take any Samsung Crystal UHD 2022 Smart TV on sale!
The Samsung Crystal Display range It is intended for those users who want to have a good TV at home, but are not willing to pay too high a price. We are talking about very good quality televisions, for all those people who do not need to have the most modern technology in their living room. These models are selling very well. Practically all the opinions that you are going to read about these televisions are positive. Today you can buy one of these 2022 models in any diagonal with a great discount.
Comments / 0