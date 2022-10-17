Read full article on original website
Humana expands dental network, benefits in Florida
Health insurance company Humana is improving its 2023 dental benefits and increasing the number of dentists available to its Florida Medicare Advantage members. Humana is Florida's largest Medicare Advantage plan by membership, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the insurance company. Three things to know:. 1. Florida residents...
Guardian Dentistry Partners adds Virginia practice
Miami-based Guardian Dentistry Partners recently added a Virginia dental practice to its network. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry joined the DSO's network, according to an Oct. 18 LinkedIn post. Guardian Dentistry Partners supports more than 100 practices in 11 states.
MB2 Dental expands in Georgia, Virginia
Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental recently added two dental practices in Georgia and Virginia. The practices that joined the DSO are Woodside Pediatrics in Warrenton, Va., and Athens (Ga.) Dentistry for Children. MB2 Dental is one of the largest DSOs in the U.S., supporting practices in 38 states.
Tennessee deal could bring state's 4th dental school: 7 things to know
A new dental clinic in Kingsport, Tenn., could lead to a dental school to increase dental care access in the state, WJHL reported Oct. 18. 1. The Appalachian Highlands Dental Clinic will open through a collaboration between the city of Kingsport, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, East Tennessee State University in Johnson City and Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.
