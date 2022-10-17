Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Apple renews the iPad with its tenth generation
That of the “standard” iPad was one of the most anticipated renewals (in terms that practically everyone expected that it would be produced) and, although this time without an event, Apple has finally sent it to us. The tenth generation iPad, which will be known as the iPad of the end of 2022, is now official (and you will not be able to say that it catches you by surprise, because we already told you yesterday that its arrival was very close), and it comes with interesting changes, both on the outside and on the inside. Thus, we will begin this review with the visible face, and then jump into its interior.
New iPad Pros! A disappointing development
The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
It’s here! Apple just introduced the 10th generation iPad
The only iPad model that remained to update its design was just this one, well, here we have the revolution that many users were crying out for. This 10th generation iPad already has that all-screen design that the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro boasted. Without a doubt, it is a walk ahead of this model, since it allows those users who do not want to spend a lot of money , have a really attractive team.
The Intel Arc A770 outperforms the GeForce RTX 4090, but in one specific case
Intel has just launched its brand new graphics cards, the ARC A750 and A770. Admittedly, these two models cannot compete in terms of performance with cards like the GeForce 3080, 3090 or the very recent GeForce 4090. Except on one point: video decompression. That’s it, Intel’s ARC A770 is widely...
Windows 11 hates AMD Ryzen processors, makes them go bad
That Microsoft released Windows 11 came as a bit of a surprise, as Windows 10 is planned to be the company’s last operating system. The launch has been a disaster and has generated controversy from the first moment. But, they have not stopped and now we know that Windows 11 is causing AMD Ryzen processors to malfunction.
Big flash sale on an Asus Gaming PC at Darty with a reduction of -€530
See you very quickly at Darty to take advantage of an incredible flash sale: the brand is offering a reduction of -530€ on the Asus TUF DASH F15 gaming PC. We explain everything about the offer below. For a few days at Darty, you can take advantage of an...
Just for this novelty that is going to arrive, it is worth installing Windows 11
Windows 11 He is already over a year old. However, Microsoft’s new operating system is not booting as expected by Microsoft for several reasons. The first of them, the new minimum requirements that leave out almost half of the computers that are in operation today. And, on the other hand, the fact that it is an incomplete system, which is still launching the new features that Microsoft promised in its day. After the first major update of this system, version 2022, today we know that one of the most anticipated promised novelties will arrive very soon.
Take any Samsung Crystal UHD 2022 Smart TV on sale!
The Samsung Crystal Display range It is intended for those users who want to have a good TV at home, but are not willing to pay too high a price. We are talking about very good quality televisions, for all those people who do not need to have the most modern technology in their living room. These models are selling very well. Practically all the opinions that you are going to read about these televisions are positive. Today you can buy one of these 2022 models in any diagonal with a great discount.
Windows 95 is finally available on macOS and Linux, it’s the end of 27 years of waiting
The talented Felix Rieseberg has updated his emulation of Windows 95 to offer it on macOS and Linux, in addition to Windows. On his Github page, the character also offers an emulation of MacOS 8. At a time when iOS and Android are making the headlines in high-tech news, a...
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
iPad Pro 2022, Apple M2 and next-generation connectivity
Along with the new 2022 iPads, Apple has also presented this afternoon the new iPad Pro 10 and 12.9 2022, the real top of the range not only of the Cupertino tablets offer, but probably of the entire market. And it has done so by renewing a commitment that already began with the previous generation, presented in April 2021: making it the main rival for the different MacBook models, with which it is equated in technical specifications.
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
What are the advantages of using a smart power strip with WiFi
A smart power strip with Wi-Fi is similar to a smart plug, but in this case we will be able to plug in more than one device. Basically it is like a traditional power strip, but we are going to be able to control it via Wi-Fi and take advantage of certain clear advantages that you will see that can be useful in your day to day.
How to turn on your Xbox without making the startup noise
Microsoft has shown on many occasions that it takes the opinion of its users very seriously, and with many of its updates they make it increasingly clear. Since the company promised to release more constant updates and major changes to the interface and features, many users have greatly appreciated the improvements as they have seen some of their issues or concerns get resolved. Like the noise when turning on the console.
2022 iPad Pro with M2 chip unveiled
Also through a press release, Apple has presented in society the new iPad Pro of this year 2022 with the M2 chip. Again we have the advertising, the best and most powerful iPad ever created. In the absence of real user tests, we must believe it, because the M2 chip has already demonstrated its power in Macs. It will not be different in iPad Pros. Which, by the way, the inches of other models are still maintained: 11 and 12.9.
This will have to pay to share an account on Netflix, is it still worth it?
Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us have Netflix thanks to the fact that we share the subscription. This possibility has always been offered by the company. And she’s even joked about it in some of her own series, so it’s never been a problem for her, until now. For a little over a year, the company has been threatening users with ending the account sharing function, although it has not finished making a move, until now. And it is that, finally, we already know how much it is going to cost us to share our account with other people, making us rethink if it is still worth it.
The 11 best new features of the new Windows 11 update
This is one of the most anticipated news in Windows. For a long time, users have been waiting for the arrival of tabs in the browser, similar to how it works in web browsers, to open several folders at the same time. In Windows 10 we could see it as an experiment, but it has not been until now when it has finally reached everyone.
