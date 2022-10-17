Read full article on original website
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
The boss of Renault has a very specific idea to lower the price of electric cars
For Luca de Meo, big boss of the Renault group, there are not 36 solutions to drastically lower the price of electric cars. To reduce this significant price difference between thermal and electric, the only way is to reduce the size of the batteries according to him. Slowly but surely,...
New iPad Pros! A disappointing development
The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: here are the PC requirements
As the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, Activision has finally revealed the system requirements to play the title on PC. We take stock. As you may know, players will soon be able to compete in joy and joy on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Indeed, the title is expected this October 28, 2022 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One , PS4 and PS5 and PC.
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
What are the advantages of using a smart power strip with WiFi
A smart power strip with Wi-Fi is similar to a smart plug, but in this case we will be able to plug in more than one device. Basically it is like a traditional power strip, but we are going to be able to control it via Wi-Fi and take advantage of certain clear advantages that you will see that can be useful in your day to day.
How to turn on your Xbox without making the startup noise
Microsoft has shown on many occasions that it takes the opinion of its users very seriously, and with many of its updates they make it increasingly clear. Since the company promised to release more constant updates and major changes to the interface and features, many users have greatly appreciated the improvements as they have seen some of their issues or concerns get resolved. Like the noise when turning on the console.
It’s here! Apple just introduced the 10th generation iPad
The only iPad model that remained to update its design was just this one, well, here we have the revolution that many users were crying out for. This 10th generation iPad already has that all-screen design that the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro boasted. Without a doubt, it is a walk ahead of this model, since it allows those users who do not want to spend a lot of money , have a really attractive team.
2022 iPad Pro with M2 chip unveiled
Also through a press release, Apple has presented in society the new iPad Pro of this year 2022 with the M2 chip. Again we have the advertising, the best and most powerful iPad ever created. In the absence of real user tests, we must believe it, because the M2 chip has already demonstrated its power in Macs. It will not be different in iPad Pros. Which, by the way, the inches of other models are still maintained: 11 and 12.9.
The Technology of Warehouse Management: A Guide
In recent years, the accelerated development of digital technologies has enabled massive productivity gains in the workplace. From tools such as access-controlled lockers to technical principles such as automatic inventory management and automation, the modern warehouse has become a hotbed of enhanced technology. How does each of these elements come...
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
The Sims 5 (or the next generation of The Sims) is already underway
Until now there were nothing but rumors, and few, regarding The Sims 5the long-awaited but not yet confirmed remake of The Sims, the runaway success of Maxis, whose first version was released in the early 2000s (yes, it’s been that long), and whose latest iteration so far, The Sims 4, turned eight years old at the beginning of last September, although today Electronic Arts continues to frequently publish new content (for a fee, yes) for it.
Has your keyboard started to malfunction? Fix it with this program
Users who usually spend many hours in front of the computer, once they have become accustomed to a type of keyboard, they have a hard time changing it. Some, in fact, opt for old keyboards, like the ones IBM made for the first PCs to hit the market. These keyboards do not incorporate the Windows key since it was not incorporated until Windows 95 was launched on the market. Thanks to SharpKeys, any other key on the keyboard can be configured to act as the Windows key.
Crowdcube joins Tech Barcelona to spread new ways of funding startups
Crowdcube goes one step further and joins Tech Barcelona What corporate partner. The European community funding platform for startups and private companies takes this step to spread and bring new ways of startup funding and companies from the technological and digital ecosystem of Barcelona, as well as contributing to their growth through the participation of retail investors.
Big flash sale on an Asus Gaming PC at Darty with a reduction of -€530
See you very quickly at Darty to take advantage of an incredible flash sale: the brand is offering a reduction of -530€ on the Asus TUF DASH F15 gaming PC. We explain everything about the offer below. For a few days at Darty, you can take advantage of an...
iPad Pro 2022, Apple M2 and next-generation connectivity
Along with the new 2022 iPads, Apple has also presented this afternoon the new iPad Pro 10 and 12.9 2022, the real top of the range not only of the Cupertino tablets offer, but probably of the entire market. And it has done so by renewing a commitment that already began with the previous generation, presented in April 2021: making it the main rival for the different MacBook models, with which it is equated in technical specifications.
How To Select Your Desktop Financial Trading Software?
Selecting the relevant operating system is essential for your trading experience. The wrong operating system can lead to lost data and money. As it is important and determines part of the effective working of your selected trading software, in this article we will discuss how to select the right operating system and provide a technically convenient trading experience. We will have a quick overview of the most commonly used operating systems and also will introduce you to some prestigious platforms for your best financial trading experience!
which one to choose to mount a Netflix at home?
We currently have many options for enjoy streaming movies and seriesplatforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ They offer us a great variety. However, to be able to access all the content we have to contract each and every one of them, which makes the annual cost skyrocket. Many users are resorting to assembling at home a NAS serverand use some program to comfortably view all the multimedia content of the server, today we are going to explain the main characteristics and differences of the three most popular: Plex, JellyFin and Emby.
NVIDIA improves the performance of its GPUs in Adobe
The celebration of Adobe MAX has been one of the most important events of the year for professionals, and NVIDIA has taken advantage of it to present a new studio controller which substantially improves performance in different applications, such as Photoshop Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro and Photoshop. Among the most...
