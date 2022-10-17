Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
Samsung 990 Pro review: The fastest SSD for unthrottled gaming
There's no PCIe Gen 5 support, but Samsung still delivers impressive chart-topping performance with its latest 990 Pro flagship SSD.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale — save big on laptops!
For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.
9to5Google
Deals: OnePlus N200 5G hits $190, Galaxy Tab S8+ $610, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the OnePlus N200 5G smartphone becoming even more affordable at $190. That’s alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ dropping back to an all-time low and these UGREEN USB-C charging stations. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 all-time low $209 off, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro $500, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB at $209 off. Then lock in some of the best pricing yet on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, thanks to a $150 discount. Lastly, Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet starts at $500 to wrap up the savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Android Headlines
Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $400, Get the AOC CU34G2X 34-inch Curved Frameless 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $311.99 Shipped
The AOC CU34G2X 34-inch Curved Frameless 144Hz Gaming Monitor is touted as the best value for your money, and you can get one for $311.99 shipped, today only, originally $399.99. Featuring an ultra fast 1ms response time to allow speed without distortion, thus creating a better overall visual quality while gaming. Plus, it comes fully equipped with FreeSync Premium to make gaming sessions even smoother. Product page.
techaiapp.com
Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Alienware m15 R7 powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor was launched in India on Tuesday. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies for smooth visuals while gaming. This gaming laptop is equipped with an M-Series AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard that offers a key travel of 1.8mm. It features Cryo-Tech cooling technologies that can be customised via the Alienware Command Centre to maintain optimum system temperatures.
Samsung's future wearable device could challenge the Oura Ring
A new report claims that Samsung is collaborating with several partners to develop a smart ring that monitors activity and health.
TechRadar
The LG A1 OLED TV is Black Friday cheap at just $646.99
If you want to buy a premium OLED display on a budget, then we've got the deal for you. Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has just dropped LG's 48-ich A1 OLED TV to $646.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic value for an OLED display.
mactrast.com
Mactrast Deals: Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished)
Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) – Delivers 12 Hours of Fast CPU, Huge 128GB Memory, & Wi-Fi Connectivity – Just $389.99!. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air gives you superb tech features for a more affordable price. It features a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that gives your Mac a faster performance. It has a huge 128GB flash storage, large enough to keep your important files. Browse on a 13.3″ widescreen display with a 1440×900 native resolution. You can also work on urgent tasks or stream anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. Get this sleek and functional laptop without paying as much as buying new.
techunwrapped.com
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
IGN
Daily Deals: Big Price Drops on Apple iPad, 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV, Arcade1Up Counter-Cades, 1TB PS5 SSD, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including some big price drops on 2021 Apple iPads now that the new 2022 models have been announced. Other deals include an Alienware RTX 3070 gaming laptop for $1399, an Arcade1Up Super PAC-MAN Countercade for as low as $44.99, a 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1600, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $89.99.
techunwrapped.com
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
techunwrapped.com
Xiaomi clarifies: it will integrate synchronization with Google Photos in the gallery app
A few days ago, those responsible for Xiaomi Cloud missed a publication that gave a lot to talk about, but without specifying. In short, the end of Xiaomi Cloud was anticipated, as the cloud data storage service is now known and the basis of several of the applications that pre-install the brand’s devices, but also of subsidiaries such as POCO or Redmi.
