iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
I couldn’t find a job, until these websites started looking for it for me
To find a job It is not easy, especially in these times, among other things, due to the enormous competition that exists. However, the internet offers us some advantages in this regard so that the process is more bearable and comfortable, as we will see below. It is true that...
This will have to pay to share an account on Netflix, is it still worth it?
Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us have Netflix thanks to the fact that we share the subscription. This possibility has always been offered by the company. And she’s even joked about it in some of her own series, so it’s never been a problem for her, until now. For a little over a year, the company has been threatening users with ending the account sharing function, although it has not finished making a move, until now. And it is that, finally, we already know how much it is going to cost us to share our account with other people, making us rethink if it is still worth it.
The Technology of Warehouse Management: A Guide
In recent years, the accelerated development of digital technologies has enabled massive productivity gains in the workplace. From tools such as access-controlled lockers to technical principles such as automatic inventory management and automation, the modern warehouse has become a hotbed of enhanced technology. How does each of these elements come...
Apple renews the iPad with its tenth generation
That of the “standard” iPad was one of the most anticipated renewals (in terms that practically everyone expected that it would be produced) and, although this time without an event, Apple has finally sent it to us. The tenth generation iPad, which will be known as the iPad of the end of 2022, is now official (and you will not be able to say that it catches you by surprise, because we already told you yesterday that its arrival was very close), and it comes with interesting changes, both on the outside and on the inside. Thus, we will begin this review with the visible face, and then jump into its interior.
Can the Internet Help You Be a Better Business Owner?
Whether you have owned a business for a while now or look to do so soon, what role might the Internet play in it?. In turning to the Internet, you could find myriad of resources at your fingertips. That is to help you be more productive and of course successful.
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
We already know what the next Netflix flop is going to be, and you’re going to pay for it
Most of you already know first-hand that Netflix is known for the movies, series, and documentaries that we can play on its platform. We find content both of our own production and that of third parties and we have the possibility of pay a subscription to benefit from it all. However, and partly due to its enormous popularity, the company as such wants to enter other sectors that are also related to leisure.
Surprising Money Tips From Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and More
There's no shortage of conventional financial advice -- spend less than you earn, avoid high-interest debt, etc. These tips are conventional for a reason: because they work. If you want to succeed...
If you pay a lot on your electricity bill, take a look at this before changing companies
The electricity bill has been skyrocketing for more than a year, many of us have looked at different options, because right now the regulated market is clearly more expensive than the free market, however, with the gas cap by the Spanish Government , things have become quite even. If you have a current contract without the gas cap, then We do not recommend you change the marketer, because you will pay more due to this gas cap in any case. If your contract has just been renewed, or you belong to the regulated rate, then you can look for other options to save money. Next, we are going to explain what things you should pay attention to before changing, with the aim of saving as much as possible.
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
The most effective marketing campaigns for e-commerce
In the last two years, SMS marketing has rapidly gained popularity in the e-commerce space. Its rise is explained by the change in consumer behaviour: 9 out of 10 prefer to communicate with companies through text messages. To get started in this type of campaign, Alyssa DiSabito, Validity’s Content Marketing...
What are the advantages of using a smart power strip with WiFi
A smart power strip with Wi-Fi is similar to a smart plug, but in this case we will be able to plug in more than one device. Basically it is like a traditional power strip, but we are going to be able to control it via Wi-Fi and take advantage of certain clear advantages that you will see that can be useful in your day to day.
How to get unbanned from Discord with a VPN?
The gaming world is massive; the gaming industry has flourished so much over the years that video games and applications related to them have also become extremely successful. Some examples of such gaming applications and platforms include Twitch, Steam, Leverage, and Discord. Among all these applications, Discord is arguably the most loved gaming platform out there, the platform was founded just seven years ago, and in such a short time, it has become people’s favorite.
The 11 best new features of the new Windows 11 update
This is one of the most anticipated news in Windows. For a long time, users have been waiting for the arrival of tabs in the browser, similar to how it works in web browsers, to open several folders at the same time. In Windows 10 we could see it as an experiment, but it has not been until now when it has finally reached everyone.
which one to choose to mount a Netflix at home?
We currently have many options for enjoy streaming movies and seriesplatforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ They offer us a great variety. However, to be able to access all the content we have to contract each and every one of them, which makes the annual cost skyrocket. Many users are resorting to assembling at home a NAS serverand use some program to comfortably view all the multimedia content of the server, today we are going to explain the main characteristics and differences of the three most popular: Plex, JellyFin and Emby.
Chrome deleted all the websites I had visited, but with this trick I got them back
Largely due to the enormous use that we currently make of web browsers, programs such as Google Chrome We use them for several years. It is true that we periodically receive updates to improve the functionality and security of the application, but at the same time we keep our own data during that period.
