The electricity bill has been skyrocketing for more than a year, many of us have looked at different options, because right now the regulated market is clearly more expensive than the free market, however, with the gas cap by the Spanish Government , things have become quite even. If you have a current contract without the gas cap, then We do not recommend you change the marketer, because you will pay more due to this gas cap in any case. If your contract has just been renewed, or you belong to the regulated rate, then you can look for other options to save money. Next, we are going to explain what things you should pay attention to before changing, with the aim of saving as much as possible.

1 DAY AGO