Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com
Locals make AHSAA Prep Spotlight
Several area student-athletes were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Prep Spotlight for the week of October 14. Coosa Christian senior linebacker Drake Albury (pictured above) finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks in the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian. Coosa Christian...
gadsdenmessenger.com
West End falls to Cleveland
In a game that decided the second playoff seed in Class 2A, Region 6, West End fell to Cleveland, 48-25 on October 14 at CHS. The Patriots (6-2, 4-2), who clinched a postseason berth earlier this month, travel to Locust Fork this Friday (Oct. 21), with the winner claiming the three seed and the loser finishing fourth.
thecitymenus.com
Hannah Bowen Awarded Full Academic Scholarship to the University of Alabama
Central High School senior, Hannah Bowen, was awarded a full academic scholarship to the University of Alabama. Hannah became eligible for the University of Alabama Diversity Merit Scholarship after earning a prerequisite National Recognition Program Award from College Board. As the recipient of the National Recognition for Rural & Small Town award, she was then able to apply for various scholarships associated with College Board and universities.
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools
The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
wbrc.com
Vigil for missing Anniston man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the search continues for Deangelo Allen, 31, in Anniston, his family is holding a vigil for him on October 20 at 6 p.m. at Zinn Park. He was last seen on September 21 in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert for Allen on October 14th. ALEA says he may have a condition that may impair his judgment.
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
DAY 2: Potential jurors questioned in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.
weisradio.com
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire
A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 19th
Mitchell Battles, 46 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, obstructing police, and interference, by the Centre Police Department. Dillion Ocain, 30 of Leesburg, charged with Theft Of Property 1st degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Office. Derrick Ward, 43 of Gadsden, charged with failure to appear on previous...
WAFF
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
On Monday, 140 people showed up for jury duty, that number must be shrunk down to 12. On Monday, a judge ruled that the prosecution could still seek the death penalty for Jimmy Spencer. Preparing to turn on the heat. Updated: 10 hours ago. Preparing to turn on the heat.
FOUND: Boaz Police end search for wanted man
33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, according to Boaz PD.
wrganews.com
Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee
The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
WAFF
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
weisradio.com
20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests
Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
Comments / 0